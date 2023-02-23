Rihanna Confirmed to Perform at This Year’s Oscars

First the Super Bowl, next the Oscars — Variety reports that Rihanna will be taking the stage during the 95th annual Academy Awards to perform her nominated song, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Lift Me Up,” one of two original Rihanna tracks from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, is Rihanna’s first original solo performance since 2016’s Anti, though it didn’t make the cut during her Super Bowl halftime performance this year, which focused on her epic catalog of hits.

Rihanna is the first announced musical performer for this year’s ceremony, though she’s not the only superstar nominated in the Best Original Song category, which also includes Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick) and the David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski collaboration “This Is a Life” (from Everything Everywhere All at Once).

“Lift Me Up” has so far received multiple nominations this awards season, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globes Awards. (At the Globes, it lost to the also-Oscar-nominated “Naatu Naatu” from Indian blockbuster sensation RRR.)

You’ll be able to watch Rihanna perform “Lift Me Up” on Sunday, March 12th, when the Academy Awards are handed out live on ABC. No word on whether members of the band Hoobastank will also be watching that night, and continuing to regret their decision not to feature her on “Inside of You.” Check out the NAACP Image Award-winning video for “Lift Me Up” below.