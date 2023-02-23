Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rihanna Confirmed to Perform at This Year’s Oscars

The first-time Oscar nominee will take the stage on Sunday, March 12th

Advertisement
rihanna born again
Rihanna, photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
February 23, 2023 | 1:55pm ET

    First the Super Bowl, next the OscarsVariety reports that Rihanna will be taking the stage during the 95th annual Academy Awards to perform her nominated song, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

    “Lift Me Up,” one of two original Rihanna tracks from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, is Rihanna’s first original solo performance since 2016’s Anti, though it didn’t make the cut during her Super Bowl halftime performance this year, which focused on her epic catalog of hits.

    Rihanna is the first announced musical performer for this year’s ceremony, though she’s not the only superstar nominated in the Best Original Song category, which also includes Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick) and the David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski collaboration “This Is a Life” (from Everything Everywhere All at Once).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Lift Me Up” has so far received multiple nominations this awards season, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globes Awards. (At the Globes, it lost to the also-Oscar-nominated “Naatu Naatu” from Indian blockbuster sensation RRR.)

    You’ll be able to watch Rihanna perform “Lift Me Up” on Sunday, March 12th, when the Academy Awards are handed out live on ABC. No word on whether members of the band Hoobastank will also be watching that night, and continuing to regret their decision not to feature her on “Inside of You.” Check out the NAACP Image Award-winning video for “Lift Me Up” below.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Harvey Weinstein fever prison coronavirus covid-19 sick health, photo by Kena Betancur

Harvey Weinstein Guaranteed to Spend Rest of Life in Prison

February 23, 2023

Elizabeth Banks Awarded "Beary Best" Distinction by PETA for Cocaine Bear

February 23, 2023

boston strangler trailer keira knightley movie film hulu 20th century studios watch

Keira Knightley Becomes a Real-Life Homicide Reporter in Boston Strangler Trailer: Watch

February 21, 2023

liam neeson james bond natasha richardson 007 goldeneye movie actor gilm news

Liam Neeson Says Future Wife Natasha Richardson Made Him Turn Down Playing James Bond

February 21, 2023

Alan Rickman Best Roles

Alan Rickman's Top 10 Performances

February 21, 2023

ariana debose baftas

Ariana DeBose's 2023 BAFTAs Rap Goes Viral for the Wrong Reasons

February 20, 2023

alec baldwin downgraded charges

Alec Baldwin's Rust Charges Downgraded by Santa Fe District Attorney

February 20, 2023

ray liotta hollywood walk of fame star karsen taron egerton elizabeth banks

Ray Liotta Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

February 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rihanna Confirmed to Perform at This Year's Oscars

Menu Shop Search Newsletter