Rivers Cuomo Finally Duets TikToker Who’s Been Playing the “Buddy Holly” Riff for Three Years: Watch

Cuomo even invited the fan to join Weezer's upcoming "Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour"

Rivers Cuomo, photo by Ben Kaye
February 28, 2023 | 9:51am ET

    Rejoice and rest easy tonight knowing that Rivers Cuomo has seen and validated a fan’s three-year campaign for social media attention. After a fan spent 990 consecutive days playing the “Buddy Holly” guitar riff on TikTok, the Weezer frontman brought the streak to an end by answering his one wish: Responding via TikTok duet.

    Evan Marsalli plays drums in a band called Diet Lite, but he also has a bit on TikTok where he plays the high-pitched lick capping off Weezer’s 1994 hit every day in hopes of catching Cuomo’s eye. On day 990 — which equals about two years and 9 months — he asked his followers if he should remain committed to the bit if Cuomo doesn’t duet the video by day 1000. Fortunately for him, he’ll never have to answer that question, since 990 proved his lucky day.

    “Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip tour this summer,” Cuomo wrote on the video, even captioning the post, “My people will reach out to your people.” Check out the clip below.

    The “Indie Rock Roadtrip” in question is Weezer’s freshly announced tour with a revolving door of killer support from Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Joyce Manor, White Reaper, and Artist of the Month alums Momma. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 2nd (use access code CHORUS). You can also find deals over at Stubhub. Look out for Evan!

    Weezer recently wrapped up their SZNZ EP project with Winter, and Consequence caught up with Cuomo to discuss all four installments.

    @rivers_cuomo #duet with @dietlite_evan ? original sound - Evan

