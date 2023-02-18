Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Roald Dahl’s Books Rewritten to Remove “Offensive” Language

Changes have been made to books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The Witches, and James and the Giant Peach

Advertisement
Roald Dahl
Roald Dahl, photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
February 18, 2023 | 3:34pm ET

    A number of Roald Dahl books have been rewritten by publisher Puffin to remove language deemed offensive.

    According to The Telegraph, Puffin enlisted Inclusive Minds, a sensitivity literacy group, to identify and change potentially problematic passages in Dahl’s works.

    Among the impacted books are Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The Witches, James and the Giant Peach, and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for example, Augustus Gloop is now described as “enormous” as opposed to “fat.” In The Twits, Mrs. Twit is no longer depicted as “ugly and beastly,” but just “beastly.”

    Another change in The Witches involved a paragraph explaining that witches are bald beneath their wigs. The new passage reads: “There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”

    Gendered language has also been altered, with the term “woman” replacing “female.” Not even the Ompa Loompas are immune to change; they’re now described as “small people” and not “small men.” You can find a full list of changes at The Telegraph’s website.

    Advertisement

    Alongside the changes, the impacted books will contain a note saying, “This book was written many years ago, and so we regularly review the language to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed by all today.”

    In a statement, the Roald Dahl Story Company said, “When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book’s cover and page layout. Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text. Any changes made have been small and carefully considered.”

     

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

judge mathis the people's court canceled daytime television syndicated

Judge Mathis and The People's Court Sentenced to Cancelation

February 18, 2023

Zach Galifianakis lilo & stitch live-action disney disney+

Disney Taps Zach Galifianakis to Star in Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

February 18, 2023

sean penn top gun maverick ukraine russia ukrainian soldiers miles teller

Sean Penn Screened Top Gun: Maverick for Ukrainian Soldiers

February 18, 2023

Liam Neeson Star Wars spinoffs

Liam Neeson Blasts "So Many" Star Wars Spinoffs: "It's Taken Away the Mystery and the Magic"

February 17, 2023

Rob Halford (photo by Steven J. Messina) and Bruce Dickinson (photo by Johnny Perilla)

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Backs Iron Maiden's Rock Hall Nod: "Let's Make It Happen"

February 17, 2023

beck jimmy kimmel live thinking about you rock music indie news alternative listen watch

Beck Performs "Thinking About You" on Kimmel: Watch

February 17, 2023

lizzo unholy sam smith kim petras flut bbc 1 radio live lounge stream watch special

Lizzo Covers Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" with Wicked Flute Solo: Watch

February 17, 2023

Tina Fey Tim Meadows Mean Girls Musical Movie

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Returning for Mean Girls Musical Movie: "We Couldn't Age Out"

February 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Roald Dahl's Books Rewritten to Remove "Offensive" Language

Menu Shop Search Newsletter