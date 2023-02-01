Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Willie Nelson Among Nominees for 2023 Class

The White Stripes, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, A Tribe Called Quest, and George Michael are among the nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class.

Other finalists include Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, and The Spinners.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Of this year’s nominees, The White Stripes, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott Joy Division/New Order, George Michael, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, and Cyndi Lauper are on the ballot for the first time — with The White Stripes and Missy Elliott making it in their first year of eligibility.

As New Order was formed by Joy Division’s surviving members in the wake of singer Ian Curtis’ passing in 1980, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame decided to combine the two acts as one. A similar move was done in 2012 with The Small Faces and The Faces.

Rage Against the Machine are nominated for the fifth time, while Kate Bush finds herself on the ballot for a fourth time. A Tribe Called Quest and Iron Maiden were each nominated once before.

The Class of 2023 will be announced in May, and will formally enshrined during a gala held in the fall. The inductees will be determined by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry, in addition to a fan vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website.

Last year’s class included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and Judas Priest.