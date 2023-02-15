Origins is a recurring new music series that gives artists a platform to talk about everything that went into their newest release. Today, Rodrigo y Gabriela break down “Descending to Nowhere” from their upcoming album, In Between Thoughts…A New World.
Guitar virtuoso duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, arriving April 21st via ATO Records. The first single, “Descending to Nowhere,” is out now with an accompanying music video.
The follow-up to 2019’s Mettavolution was self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico. Inspired by nondualism after recovering from COVID, Rodrigo channeled his new discovery into the form of music.
“I found a video on nondualism that resonated a lot with me and it felt like a switch [turned on]. I started to introduce this concept to Gab and she was skeptical at first,” Rodrigo tells Consequence. “I didn’t explain myself because I couldn’t… I didn’t know how to explain it, but it was incredible and liberating, and I was sharing the authors that I was listening to [like Rupert Spira, Francis Lucille, and John Wheeler]. She got into it, eventually. At the same time, everything was shut down and we were writing music because that’s what we do!”
Pre-orders for In Between Thoughts…A New World are ongoing. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
The transcendent nature of the duo’s music shines through in “Descending to Nowhere.” It reflects the everlasting impact of the music they have created across two decades, and their expressive nature lends itself to furthering their creative exploration.
Check out “Descending to Nowhere” below, followed by Rodrigo y Gabriela’s Origins breakdown.
Tickets for Rodrigo y Gabriela’s supporting North American tour go on sale this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase them at Stubhub.
In Between Thoughts…A New World Artwork:
In Between Thoughts…A New World Tracklist:
01. True Nature
02. The Eye That Catches the Dream
03. Egoland
04. Descending to Nowhere
05. Seeking Unreality
06. The Ride of the Mind
07. Broken Rage
08. Finding Myself Leads Me to You
09. In Between Thoughts…A New World
Rodrigo y Gabriela 2023 Tour Dates:
04/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
04/25 – Paris, FR @ Bouffes Du Nord
04/26 – Paris, FR @ Bouffes Du Nord
04/30 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Jazz Festival
05/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live At Moody Theatre
05/20 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
05/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Strauss Square
05/25 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
05/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
06/02 – San Bernardino, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
06/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
06/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Mondavi Center
06/07 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge
06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
06/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
06/22 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
06/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
06/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Longwood Gardens
06/29 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theater
07/01 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts
07/02 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre
09/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche
09/29 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
09/30 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
10/02 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli
10/05 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Sodra Teatern
10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
10/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
10/16 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/17 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/20 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
10/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
10/23 – London, UK @ Palladium
10/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
10/27 – Lausanne, CH @ Théâtre de Beaulieu
10/29 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal
10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
10/31 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
11/03 – Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer
11/05 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
11/07 – Madrid, ES @ Sala La Paqui
11/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2
11/10 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
11/11 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant