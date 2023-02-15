Menu
Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce New Album In Between Thoughts…A New World, Share Origins of “Descending to Nowhere”: Exclusive

The new LP arrives on April 21st

Rodrigo y Gabriela Descending To Nowhere origins
Rodrigo y Gabriela, photo by Ebru Yildiz
February 15, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Origins is a recurring new music series that gives artists a platform to talk about everything that went into their newest release. Today, Rodrigo y Gabriela break down “Descending to Nowhere” from their upcoming album, In Between Thoughts…A New World.

    Guitar virtuoso duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, arriving April 21st via ATO Records. The first single, “Descending to Nowhere,” is out now with an accompanying music video.

    The follow-up to 2019’s Mettavolution was self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico. Inspired by nondualism after recovering from COVID, Rodrigo channeled his new discovery into the form of music.

    “I found a video on nondualism that resonated a lot with me and it felt like a switch [turned on]. I started to introduce this concept to Gab and she was skeptical at first,” Rodrigo tells Consequence. “I didn’t explain myself because I couldn’t… I didn’t know how to explain it, but it was incredible and liberating, and I was sharing the authors that I was listening to [like Rupert Spira, Francis Lucille, and John Wheeler]. She got into it, eventually. At the same time, everything was shut down and we were writing music because that’s what we do!”

    Pre-orders for In Between Thoughts…A New World are ongoing. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

    The transcendent nature of the duo’s music shines through in “Descending to Nowhere.” It reflects the everlasting impact of the music they have created across two decades, and their expressive nature lends itself to furthering their creative exploration.

    Check out “Descending to Nowhere” below, followed by Rodrigo y Gabriela’s Origins breakdown.

    Tickets for Rodrigo y Gabriela’s supporting North American tour go on sale this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase them at Stubhub.

    In Between Thoughts…A New World Artwork:

    Rodrigo y Gabriela N BETWEEN THOUGHTS…A NEW WORLD

    In Between Thoughts…A New World Tracklist:
    01. True Nature
    02. The Eye That Catches the Dream
    03. Egoland
    04. Descending to Nowhere
    05. Seeking Unreality
    06. The Ride of the Mind
    07. Broken Rage
    08. Finding Myself Leads Me to You
    09. In Between Thoughts…A New World

    Rodrigo y Gabriela 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    04/25 – Paris, FR @ Bouffes Du Nord
    04/26 – Paris, FR @ Bouffes Du Nord
    04/30 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Jazz Festival
    05/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live At Moody Theatre
    05/20 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
    05/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Strauss Square
    05/25 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts
    05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
    05/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
    06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
    06/02 – San Bernardino, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
    06/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Mondavi Center
    06/07 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge
    06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    06/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
    06/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
    06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
    06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall
    06/22 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
    06/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
    06/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Longwood Gardens
    06/29 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theater
    07/01 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts
    07/02 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre
    09/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
    09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche
    09/29 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
    09/30 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
    10/02 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli
    10/05 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Sodra Teatern
    10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
    10/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
    10/16 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    10/17 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
    10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    10/20 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    10/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
    10/23 – London, UK @ Palladium
    10/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
    10/27 – Lausanne, CH @ Théâtre de Beaulieu
    10/29 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal
    10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    10/31 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
    11/03 – Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer
    11/05 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    11/07 – Madrid, ES @ Sala La Paqui
    11/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2
    11/10 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
    11/11 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

