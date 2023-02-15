Origins is a recurring new music series that gives artists a platform to talk about everything that went into their newest release. Today, Rodrigo y Gabriela break down “Descending to Nowhere” from their upcoming album, In Between Thoughts…A New World.

Guitar virtuoso duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, arriving April 21st via ATO Records. The first single, “Descending to Nowhere,” is out now with an accompanying music video.

The follow-up to 2019’s Mettavolution was self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico. Inspired by nondualism after recovering from COVID, Rodrigo channeled his new discovery into the form of music.

“I found a video on nondualism that resonated a lot with me and it felt like a switch [turned on]. I started to introduce this concept to Gab and she was skeptical at first,” Rodrigo tells Consequence. “I didn’t explain myself because I couldn’t… I didn’t know how to explain it, but it was incredible and liberating, and I was sharing the authors that I was listening to [like Rupert Spira, Francis Lucille, and John Wheeler]. She got into it, eventually. At the same time, everything was shut down and we were writing music because that’s what we do!”

Pre-orders for In Between Thoughts…A New World are ongoing. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The transcendent nature of the duo’s music shines through in “Descending to Nowhere.” It reflects the everlasting impact of the music they have created across two decades, and their expressive nature lends itself to furthering their creative exploration.

Check out “Descending to Nowhere” below, followed by Rodrigo y Gabriela’s Origins breakdown.

Tickets for Rodrigo y Gabriela’s supporting North American tour go on sale this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase them at Stubhub.

In Between Thoughts…A New World Artwork:

In Between Thoughts…A New World Tracklist:

01. True Nature

02. The Eye That Catches the Dream

03. Egoland

04. Descending to Nowhere

05. Seeking Unreality

06. The Ride of the Mind

07. Broken Rage

08. Finding Myself Leads Me to You

09. In Between Thoughts…A New World

Rodrigo y Gabriela 2023 Tour Dates:

04/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

04/25 – Paris, FR @ Bouffes Du Nord

04/26 – Paris, FR @ Bouffes Du Nord

04/30 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Jazz Festival

05/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live At Moody Theatre

05/20 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

05/21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Strauss Square

05/25 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

05/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

06/02 – San Bernardino, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

06/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Mondavi Center

06/07 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

06/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall

06/22 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

06/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

06/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

06/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Longwood Gardens

06/29 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theater

07/01 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts

07/02 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre

09/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Passionskirche

09/29 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

09/30 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

10/02 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica/Sala Sinopoli

10/05 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Sodra Teatern

10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

10/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

10/16 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/17 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/20 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

10/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

10/23 – London, UK @ Palladium

10/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

10/27 – Lausanne, CH @ Théâtre de Beaulieu

10/29 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg, Grote Zaal

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

10/31 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

11/03 – Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer

11/05 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

11/07 – Madrid, ES @ Sala La Paqui

11/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

11/10 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

11/11 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant