Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Roger Waters Re-Recorded Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon

"Let's get rid of all this 'we' crap!"

Advertisement
Roger Waters Re-Recorded Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon
Roger Waters, photo by Ezequiel Becerra
February 8, 2023 | 10:24pm ET

    With Pink Floyd‘s The Dark Side of Moon approaching its 50th anniversary, Roger Waters secretly re-recorded the album without the involvement or knowledge of any of his former bandmates.

    “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it,” Waters said in an interview with The Telegraph. “So… blah!”

    Tristram Fane Saunders, who interviewed Waters for The Telegraph, was given a preview of the album and says “parts are very good indeed.” One notable change is the addition of Waters’ spoken-word poetry over the album’s instrumentals. Below, you can hear Waters’ newly recorded version of “Comfortably Numb,” which he shared late last year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The plan is for Waters’ new version of The Dark Side of the Moon to be released in May alongside the staging of a big concert. However, Waters acknowledged that the band’s other surviving members could attempt to block its release. “I have no idea,” Waters said when asked about potential copyright issues.

    Waters’ relationship with former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour is particularly tense at the moment. On Monday, Gilmour and his wife Polly Samson blasted Waters on social media. “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core,” Samson tweeted. “Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.” Gilmore quoted his wife’s tweet, adding, “Every word demonstrably true.”

    Meanwhile, in his interview with The Telegraph, Waters downplayed Gilmour’s contributions to the band. He summed up his his attitude to Gilmour by saying, “You play the guitar and sing and do as you’re bloody well told.”

    Advertisement

    Waters continued: “Gilmour and Rick [Wright, the keyboardist]? They can’t write songs, they’ve nothing to say. They are not artists! They have no ideas, not a single one between them. They never have had, and that drives them crazy.”

    If Pink Floyd’s recent reissue of Animals is any indication — there was a four-year battle over the liner notes — then it’s likely Gilmour will have something to say about Waters’ Dark Side. Pink Floyd also recently announced their own 50th anniversary Dark Side of the Moon box set, which is set for release in March.

    Earlier today, Waters appeared before the UN Security Council on February 8th and delivered a bizarre speech on behalf of Russia.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

david guetta eminem ai deepfake vocals

David Guetta Used AI to Deepfake Eminem Vocals for New Song

February 8, 2023

Static-X new album Wayne Static vocals

Static-X Announce New Album with Final Wayne Static Recordings, Unveil NIN Cover: Stream

February 8, 2023

sam smith kim petras church of satan unholy alright not special

Church of Satan: Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Grammys Performance Was "Nothing Special"

February 8, 2023

poison ruin harvest stream

Poison Ruïn Announce New Album Härvest, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream

February 8, 2023

jack harlow elton john doritos super bowl commercial missy elliott

Elton John Beats Jack Harlow for Triangle Player of the Year in Doritos Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

February 8, 2023

Maxwell Alejandro Frost Playlist

Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Why Music Is One of His Top Legislative Priorities

February 8, 2023

roger waters un speech appearance diplomat mom john lennon

Roger Waters Does Impression of Diplomat, Speaks with Dead Mom in Bizarre UN Appearance

February 8, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share "Swing (In a Dream)": Stream

February 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Roger Waters Re-Recorded Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon

Menu Shop Search Newsletter