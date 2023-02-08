Menu
Roger Waters to Speak on Russia’s Behalf at U.N. Security Council Meeting

Waters has blamed Ukraine and NATO for provoking a war with Russia

Roger Waters, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
February 7, 2023 | 11:28pm ET

    Russia has invited Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak on its behalf at a U.N. Security Council meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

    “Let’s see what he will say. He has a position and you will hear it tomorrow,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzi told Reuters.

    Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia, confirmed that Waters would be speaking at 10:00 a.m. ET. “I can confirm: for tomorrow’s UN Security Council briefing on prospects of peaceful settlement of crisis around Ukraine in the context of increasing Western arms deliveries to this country we invited as a briefer famous British Musician and rock-musician, Roger Waters.”

    Related Video

    Waters previously blamed Ukraine and NATO for provoking a war with Russia. “This war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when [Mikhail] Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe,” Waters said in an August 2022 interview with CNN.

    He also dismissed claims of Russian war crimes as “lies, lies, lies, lies,” while arguing that US president Joe Biden is the true “war criminal.” [Biden] is fueling the war in the Ukraine,” Waters said. “That is a huge crime. Why won’t the United States of America encourage [Ukraine’s president Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?” As a result of his comments, Waters claims that he is on Ukraine’s “kill list.”

    On Monday, former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour and his wife Polly Samson blasted Waters on social media. “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core,” Samson tweeted. “Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.” Gilmore quoted his wife’s tweet, adding, “Every word demonstrably true.”

Artists

