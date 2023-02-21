The Rolling Stones Have Recorded with Paul McCartney for New Album: Report

The Rolling Stones have brought Paul McCartney into the studio to record on their upcoming album, reports Variety.

According to Variety, McCartney recorded bass parts at recent sessions for the project in Los Angeles. Ringo Starr is also slated to play on the currently unannounced album, which will be helmed by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

There’s not much else known about the LP at this time. Back in 2021, Mick Jagger told the Los Angeles Times that the Stones “have a lot of tracks done” and that they would continue with its recording after they finished touring. In that same interview, Keith Richards teased the group’s late drummer Charlie Watts had recorded his parts for the album.

The primary members of the Beatles have only collaborated with the Stones on rare occasions, with McCartney (and the late John Lennon) singing backing vocals on the Stones’ 1963 single “We Love You.” Other than that, Brian Jones played sax on the Beatles’ B-side “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number),” which was released in 1970, and Lennon and Yoko Ono played in a one-off supergroup with Richards for the 1968 TV special The Rolling Stones’ Rock and Roll Circus.

In the six decades since they first met, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have often been pitted against each other, with McCartney telling Howard Stern in 2020 that his band was better because they had a more eclectic sound. For his part, Jagger responded by noting the Stones were a “big concert band” in a way the Beatles never were.

The Stones’ last album of new recordings was their 2016 blues covers album Blue & Lonesome. They haven’t released a full-length containing all-original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.