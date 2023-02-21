Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Rolling Stones Have Recorded with Paul McCartney for New Album: Report

Ringo Starr is also slated to play on the project

Advertisement
Rolling Stones Paul McCartney Ringo Starr new album
The Rolling Stones (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Paul McCartney (photo by Amy Price)
Follow
February 21, 2023 | 5:23pm ET

    The Rolling Stones have brought Paul McCartney into the studio to record on their upcoming album, reports Variety.

    According to Variety, McCartney recorded bass parts at recent sessions for the project in Los Angeles. Ringo Starr is also slated to play on the currently unannounced album, which will be helmed by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

    There’s not much else known about the LP at this time. Back in 2021, Mick Jagger told the Los Angeles Times that the Stones “have a lot of tracks done” and that they would continue with its recording after they finished touring. In that same interview, Keith Richards teased the group’s late drummer Charlie Watts had recorded his parts for the album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The primary members of the Beatles have only collaborated with the Stones on rare occasions, with McCartney (and the late John Lennon) singing backing vocals on the Stones’ 1963 single “We Love You.” Other than that, Brian Jones played sax on the Beatles’ B-side “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number),” which was released in 1970, and Lennon and Yoko Ono played in a one-off supergroup with Richards for the 1968 TV special The Rolling Stones’ Rock and Roll Circus.

    In the six decades since they first met, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have often been pitted against each other, with McCartney telling Howard Stern in 2020 that his band was better because they had a more eclectic sound. For his part, Jagger responded by noting the Stones were a “big concert band” in a way the Beatles never were.

    The Stones’ last album of new recordings was their 2016 blues covers album Blue & Lonesome. They haven’t released a full-length containing all-original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

graham nash now

Graham Nash Announces New Album Now, 2023 Tour Dates

February 21, 2023

How to Get Tickets to TWICE's 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

babygirl sore eyes origins new song listen stream watch music video

Babygirl Announce New EP, Share Origins of Dreamy New Track "Sore Eyes": Exclusive

February 21, 2023

Crate Digging Orbital

10 Electronic Albums Orbital Think Every Fan Should Own

February 21, 2023

Fear Factory new singer

Fear Factory Reveal Milo Silvestro as Their New Singer

February 21, 2023

The Revivalists 2023 tour dates Band of Horses The Head and The Heart

The Revivalists Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Band of Horses

February 21, 2023

sza tickets 2023 how to buy pre-sale date pop music news

How to Get Tickets to SZA's 2023 Tour

February 21, 2023

moonspell 30th anniversary tour

Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Rolling Stones Have Recorded with Paul McCartney for New Album: Report

Menu Shop Search Newsletter