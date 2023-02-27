Ron Gallo Shares Origins of New Track “Big Truck Energy”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring new music series where artists break down everything that inspired their latest release. Today, Ron Gallo takes a look at the BDE destroying the world on “Big Truck Energy.”

On his new album Foreground Music, Philadelphia’s Ron Gallo takes a hypercritical, often comedic look at the various types of people who seem hellbent on keeping the rest of society down. With the record dropping this Friday (March 3rd) via Kill Rock Stars, the garage punk is firing off one more warning shot with the latest single, “Big Truck Energy.”

The track’s gentle psychedelic sway and layered orchestration belie the toxic BDE Gallo lampoons in the lyrics. Watching the black-smoke spewing fossil fuel guzzlers often driven by the “scared, proud men” who “will destroy this world,” the musician wonders about what these people actually feel: “Two flags were flying high/ One said freedom and the other fight./ Tell me, what exactly is it that you stand for?”

Related Video

In a press statement, Gallo said the song is specifically targeting these types of people he often sees revving at red lights, “circling Black Lives Matter protests looking to start shit,” and “burning holes in the ozone layer just to make a statement.” “I think they are contenders for the most idiotic and scariest people in America and their way of being is a major problem for the evolution of humanity,” he continued. “I hope this song doesn’t get me killed and that they all figure out what is so wrong internally they have to be so over the top with their destructive, backwards belief systems.”

Listen to Ron Gallo’s “Big Truck Energy” via the lyric visual below, followed by the Origins of the song. You can also snag tickets to all of Gallo’s upcoming tour dates here.