Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, and Diddy to Headline 2023 Roots Picnic

Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, The Isley Brothers, and Eve also highlight lineup

Dave Chappelle and Questlove
Dave Chappelle and Questlove, photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage
February 20, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    The Roots have revealed the 2023 lineup for their annual Roots Picnic, taking place over three days (June 2nd-4th) in the group’s hometown of Philadelphia.

    This year’s festival will begin on Friday, June 2nd, with special stand-up performance from Dave Chappelle at the Wells Fargo Center. The festivities will then move to The Mann in Fairmount Park, with a weekend lineup headlined by Ms. Lauryn Hill (performing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill) and Diddy with the backing of The Roots.

    The lineup also promises performances Lil Uzi Vert, Black Thought’s Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve, a Soulquarians set featuring Roy Ayers and The Isley Bros, City Girls, Syd, GloRilla, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, DJ Drama, Little Brother, Maverick City, and more. See the 2023 lineup poster below.

    A fan club pre-sale launches February 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Visit Consequence's new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements.

    Roots Picnic 2023 lineup

