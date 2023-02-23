Menu
Ruston Kelly Retreats from Darkness in New “Mending Song”: Stream

A cut from his upcoming album The Weakness

Ruston Kelly, photo by Alysse Gafkjen
February 23, 2023 | 11:55am ET

    Ruston Kelly is back with “Mending Song,” another look at his upcoming album, The WeaknessCheck it out below.

    The Weakness follows Kelly’s personal journey through addiction and divorce, and the aptly titled “Mending Song” was the first track he wrote for the album during a solo trip to the Joshua Tree in California. “I rented this little cabin out on 22 acres, just me and the coyotes, and ended up checking out a shop nearby and buying a baritone ukulele,” the artist recalled in a statement. “I remember thinking, ‘This is so stupid — I’m trying to be that guy, going out to some cabin and writing my opus. Why don’t I just have some fun?’”

    Once he shook that desire to write something especially Serious, he came up with “Mending Song,” which details his troubles over a lighthearted riff. “Deep in the shadow of my failures/ I saw some things are worth the pain,” Kelly croons. Alongside breezy production by Nate Mercereau, the track gives the impression that the artist has made it through the darkness and onto the other side.

    The Weakness arrives on April 7th via Rounder Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. That month, Kelly will embark on “The Weakness Tour,” a 30-date trek across North America that features support from Jenny Lewis, Annie DiRusso, Purr, Briscoe, and Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners. Tickets to those dates are on sale now via Stubhub.

