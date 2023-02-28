Santana Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Carlos Santana and his band have mapped out a Summer 2023 trek across North America.

The “1001 Rainbows Tour” will begin in Newark, New Jersey on June 21st and features two-night stands in Atlantic City and Boston before wrapping in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 6th. Around those dates, Santana will play his Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues (grab tickets here). See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, March 2nd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Santana will play a career-spanning set featuring fan favorites from his legendary Woodstock performance to his latest album, 2021’s Blessings and Miracles.

In 2020, The Opus explored Santana’s classic album Abraxas. Listen to the four-episode season here.

Santana 2023 Tour Dates:

05/04 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest

05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

06/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

06/22 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/24 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

06/25 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

06/27 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

06/29 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/26 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

07/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/31 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/02 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/06 — Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

09/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

09/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

09/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

09/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas