Santana Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Carlos Santana and his band have mapped out a Summer 2023 trek across North America.
The “1001 Rainbows Tour” will begin in Newark, New Jersey on June 21st and features two-night stands in Atlantic City and Boston before wrapping in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 6th. Around those dates, Santana will play his Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues (grab tickets here). See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, March 2nd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
Santana will play a career-spanning set featuring fan favorites from his legendary Woodstock performance to his latest album, 2021’s Blessings and Miracles.
In 2020, The Opus explored Santana’s classic album Abraxas. Listen to the four-episode season here.
Santana 2023 Tour Dates:
05/04 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest
05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
05/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
05/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
05/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
05/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
05/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
05/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
06/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/22 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/24 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
06/25 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
06/27 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
06/29 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/26 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
07/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/31 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/02 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/06 — Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
09/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
09/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
09/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
09/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas