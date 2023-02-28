Menu
Santana Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Featuring two-night stands in Atlantic City and Boston

February 28, 2023 | 11:17am ET

    Carlos Santana and his band have mapped out a Summer 2023 trek across North America.

    The “1001 Rainbows Tour” will begin in Newark, New Jersey on June 21st and features two-night stands in Atlantic City and Boston before wrapping in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 6th. Around those dates, Santana will play his Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues (grab tickets here). See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, March 2nd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Santana will play a career-spanning set featuring fan favorites from his legendary Woodstock performance to his latest album, 2021’s Blessings and Miracles.

    In 2020, The Opus explored Santana’s classic album Abraxas. Listen to the four-episode season here.

    Santana 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/04 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest
    05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    05/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    05/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    05/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    05/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    05/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    05/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    06/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    06/22 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    06/24 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
    06/25 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
    06/27 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
    06/29 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/26 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    07/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/31 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    08/02 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    08/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    08/06 — Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
    09/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    09/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    09/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    09/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    09/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    09/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

Latest Stories

