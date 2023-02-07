Foo Fighters and The Killers to Headline Sea.Here.Now Festival 2023

The Killers and Foo Fighters will headline the rocking lineup for 2023’s Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The Killers will kick off the festival on September 16th, alongside performances by Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Tash Sultana, Royal Blood, Bob Moses, Cory Wong, Oteil & Friends, Living Colour, Babe Rainbow, Surfer Girl, Snacktime, Quincy Mumford, and Yawn Mower.

Meanwhile Foo Fighters headline Sunday September 17th, sharing the day’s lineup with Weezer, Rebelution, Mt. Joy, The Beach Boys, The Breeders, Tegan & Sara, Stephen Sanches, Joey Valence & Brae, Adam Melchior, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Easy Star All-Stars, Sunflower Bean, Waiting on Mongo, and Alexander Simone & Whodat? The ocean-and-surf-themed festival will also see appearances by professional surfers like Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, and more. Check out the lineup poster below.

Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you can sign up for the pre-sale code now through the event website. General on-sale kicks off Friday, February 10th via the festival’s website. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via Stubhub.