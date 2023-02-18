Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sean Penn Screened Top Gun: Maverick for Ukrainian Soldiers

Following the screening, Maverick star Miles teller FaceTimed the troops

Advertisement
sean penn top gun maverick ukraine russia ukrainian soldiers miles teller
Sean Penn, photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
February 18, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    While shooting his new documentary Superpower about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sean Penn took Ukrainian soldiers to see a screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

    The movie that Steven Spielberg claimed “saved Hollywood’s ass” was part of a morale-boosting mission for the young men and women tasked with defending their homeland. As Variety reports, after the showing Penn recruited his friend, Maverick star Miles Teller, to speak with the soldiers over FaceTime.

    It’s a small subplot of Superpower, which Penn initially conceived as a profile of actor-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former comedian and current President of Ukraine. In the documentary, Penn repeatedly expresses doubts that Russia would actually invade, before unexpectedly finding himself on the front lines of the 21st century’s defining geopolitical conflict. He was forced to flee by walking to Poland but eventually returned, traveling to Ukraine a total of six times and becoming close with Zelenskyy, even gifting him an Academy Award.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Superpower premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on February 17th, where it was received with a standing ovation. Afterwards, Zelenskyy called in to speak to the crowd and urge support for Ukraine, and his comments were echoed by Penn. “It’s not so much about what if Ukraine loses, because they won’t,” Penn told the audience. “If Russia wins, we are all fucked. Just dead-set fucked. As Americans, I can say we’re going to have to take on board a level of shame for not having scaled up sooner with the weapons.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Liam Neeson Star Wars spinoffs

Liam Neeson Blasts "So Many" Star Wars Spinoffs: "It's Taken Away the Mystery and the Magic"

February 17, 2023

Tina Fey Tim Meadows Mean Girls Musical Movie

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Returning for Mean Girls Musical Movie: "We Couldn't Age Out"

February 17, 2023

judi dench eyesight acting impossible macular degeneration graham norton show

Judi Dench Says Acting "Has Become Impossible" Due to Eyesight Loss

February 17, 2023

M3GAN unrat3d horror movie film news universal dvd blu-ray

Universal Announces M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION

February 17, 2023

M Night Shyamalan Warner Bros Pictures deal Trap The Watchers

M. Night Shyamalan Announces Next Film Trap As Part of New First-Look Deal with Warner Bros.

February 17, 2023

j-hope in the box review

j-hope IN THE BOX Is an Intimate Look Behind the Creative Curtain: Review

February 17, 2023

kang ant-man and the wasp quantumania marvel cinematic universe 90 seconds or less explained

Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

February 16, 2023

rebel wilson pitch perfect contract weight loss

Rebel Wilson Says Pitch Perfect Contract Prevented Her from Losing Weight

February 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sean Penn Screened Top Gun: Maverick for Ukrainian Soldiers

Menu Shop Search Newsletter