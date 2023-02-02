Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Shania Twain Rejected Prince’s Offer to Collaborate on “The Next Rumours”

"When Prince said that to me, I'm like, oh man, I'm not even divorced yet"

Advertisement
shania twain prince the next rumors collaboration zane lowe apple music giddy up
Shania Twain (photo courtesy of the artist) and Prince (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
February 2, 2023 | 1:17pm ET

    Sometime around 2008, while reeling from her then-husband Matt Lange’s infidelities and plotting her divorce, Shania Twain fielded a call from Prince offering to collaborate on “the next Rumours,” which would be her version of Fleetwood Mac’s classic album of fracturing relationships.

    “I missed out on that because Prince called me when I got divorced,” Twain told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “We’re on the phone and he said, ‘Shania, why don’t you come to Paisley Park? I want to make the next Rumours album with you.’ And that was the weirdest thing he could have ever have said, because Mutt — his standard of what he thought, where I could live as a standard — was that album, Rumours album.”

    But Twain didn’t feel ready. “When Prince said that to me, I’m like, oh man, I’m not even divorced yet. I’m just like, I’ve been dumped, but I’m not, obviously, divorced yet. I’m like, this is way too ironic what you’re saying. Right? And I’m such a major Prince fan. And then on top of it, I hadn’t found my voice yet,” she continued, referencing her well-publicized battle with Lyme disease that robbed her of her vocal power. “I was still working on it. I was so far from finding it still.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The final obstacle was Prince’s personal standards of decorum. “I’m on the phone with him and I’m swearing like I always do. I mean, because I’m just at home and it’s — He said to me, ‘Well, if you do decide to come to Paisley Park, there’s no swearing allowed here.’ So that was another strike. I’m like, oh no, I love you so much, but I don’t think I could get through writing and recording an album without swearing, somewhere along the way! What are you going to do to me if I swear? I might have to stand in the corner or something. I wasn’t sure about that. I don’t think I was ready for what all that was going to mean for me. I didn’t give up on it or anything, but then he died.”

    Check out clips from the conversation below. Twain’s new album, Queen of Mearrives Friday, February 3rd. It follows the single, “Giddy Up,” which we named Song of the Week, as well as a “very scary” battle with COVID-19 that left Twain desperately ill and required her to be airlifted to a hospital.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde

Zakk Wylde to Ozzy Osbourne: "When You Are Ready to Roll, We Will Roll"

February 2, 2023

slipknot bone church stream

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song "Bone Church": Stream

February 2, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share "Layla": Stream

February 2, 2023

shania twain album review

With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop

February 2, 2023

epik high map of the human soul

Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High's Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS's RM

February 2, 2023

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins Bringing "The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour" to Australia

February 2, 2023

pearl jam yield

Pearl Jam's Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers

February 2, 2023

Anti-Flag Justin Sane interview

Anti-Flag's Justin Sane Talks New Album, Global Warming, War in Ukraine, and More

February 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shania Twain Rejected Prince's Offer to Collaborate on "The Next Rumours"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter