Sharon Van Etten Announces Tramp (Anniversary Edition), Shares Unreleased “Serpents” Music Video: Watch

Boasting the unreleased track "This Is Too Right" with Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Michael Schmelling
February 7, 2023 | 12:37pm ET

    Sharon Van Etten has announced an anniversary edition of her Aaron Dessner-produced third album, Tramp, along with a newly unearthed music video for “Serpents” filmed in 2012. The new package releases on March 24th.

    Originally released on February 7th, 2012, Tramp marked the then-New York-based singer-songwriter’s Jagjaguwar debut and featured a loaded cast beyond Dessner and his bandmates Bryce Dessner and Bryan Devendorf of The National. Julianna Barwick, Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak, The Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick, and Peter Silberman of The Antlers were also among the album’s contributors. In a statement, Van Etten shared that she felt like “a lost, broken, vulnerable kid” but remembered “all of the musicians on this album helped me come to life and perform in ways I never had before.”

    She had further praise for the album’s producer and primary collaborator, recalling “how Aaron Dessner took a chance on me after I messaged him with a fury of demos.” Van Etten added, “He gave me the confidence to be loud and to scream my rage and feel founded and justified in my own pain. He gave me more tools to find catharsis in my work. I have carried that with me ever since.”

    The announcement also includes the debut of a never-before-seen music video for the album’s lead single “Serpents,” directed by Galaxie 500’s Naomi Yang. Van Etten revealed the release was scrapped in 2012 due to feeling “very insecure about being the focus of a video,” adding, “When I looked at myself, I felt uncomfortable in my own skin. I chose not to release the video.” Ultimately, she was convinced by Yang to share it after seeing “the drive within me to share my soul and connect with others.” Watch it below.

    Tramp (Anniversary Edition) arrives on March 24th and includes the unreleased cut “This Is Too Right” featuring Jenn Wasner. It will also be available as a limited edition Crimson Splash LP. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Van Etten recently shared a deluxe edition of her 2022 album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. Check out our interview following the release of her sixth album here.

    Tramp (Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

    Sharon Van Etten Tramp Anniversary Edition album artwork

    Tramp (Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Warsaw
    02. Give Out
    03. Serpents
    04. Kevin’s
    05. Leonard
    06. In Line
    07. All I Can
    08. We Are Fine
    09. Magic Chords
    10. Ask
    11. I’m Wrong
    12. Joke or a Lie
    13. This Is Too Right (Bonus Track)

