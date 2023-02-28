Menu
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour [Updated]

The hard-rock acts head out together for two legs in the spring and late summer

skid row buckcherry 2023 tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry, courtesy of AtomSplitter PR
February 28, 2023 | 12:15pm ET

    Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced a 2023 US co-headlining tour.

    The initial spring leg, featuring support from No Resolve, kicks off March 9th in Bowler, Wisconsin, and wraps up March 31st in Hinton, Oklahoma. A second leg has also been announced, beginning August 31st in Dallas, and running through September 23rd in Fort Yates, North Dakota. Support for the second leg has yet to be announced.

    Tickets for the first leg are already on sale. A Live Nation pre-sale for the second leg begins Thursday (March 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER via Ticketmaster, while general tickets go on sale Friday (March 3rd) at 10 a.m. local time (both bands will also be offering VIP meet-and-greet packages, as well). You can also pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub.

    “I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry,” said Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan in a press release. “This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023.”

    Added Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd: “Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour.”

    Skid Row will be out in support of their 2022 album The Gang’s All Here. Meanwhile, Buckcherry plan to release a new LP in 2023.

    Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Skid Row and Buckcherry’s 2023 co-headlining tour. Get tickets here, and for sold-out shows, here.

    Editor’s Note: This story was updated on February 28th with news of the tour’s fall leg, along with a list of the new dates.

    Skid Row and Buckcherry’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    03/09 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Casino
    03/10 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino *
    03/10 – Walker MN @ Northern Lights Casino **
    03/11 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^
    03/13 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater **
    03/14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center ^
    03/15 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at MotorCity CasinoHotel ^
    03/17 – Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center ^
    03/18 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Concert Venue ^
    03/19 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mars Music Hall ^
    03/21 – Destin, FL @ Club LA **
    03/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live ^
    03/24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^
    03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^
    03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^
    03/28 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center ^
    03/30 – Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop ^
    03/31 – Hinton, OK @ Sugar Creek Casino
    08/31 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
    09/06 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
    09/08 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
    09/09 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    09/10 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
    09/12 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    09/13 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    09/15 – Paducah, KY @ Carson Center
    09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    09/19 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
    09/20 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
    09/22 – Welch, MN @ Island Event Center
    09/23 – Fort Yates, ND @ Prairie Knights Casino

    ^ = w/ No Resolve
    * = Skid Row only
    ** = Buckcherry only

     

