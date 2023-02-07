Menu
Skinny Puppy Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the industrial pioneers

skinny puppy 2023 final tour
Skinny Puppy, courtesy of Live Nation
February 7, 2023 | 12:05pm ET

    Skinny Puppy have announced a farewell tour that will also serve as a celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band.

    The Spring 2023 North American trek kicks off April 6th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through May 9th in Seattle. Led into Gold will provide support.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (February 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, while general ticket sales begin Friday (February 10th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also purchase tickets via StubHub.

    The tour primarily routes through the South, East Coast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest, but a comment from the band in a press release implies that there will be a West Coast leg of the farewell outing added in the near future.

    “It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary,” stated Skinny Puppy in a press release. “To our West Coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!”

    Skinny Puppy are considered pioneers of industrial music. The group is renowned for its prolific output and consistently high-quality releases, most notably the run of albums beginning with 1988’s Vivisect VI through 1992’s Last Rights. 2013’s Weapon is the most recent LP in Skinny Puppy’s massive discography.

    See the full list of dates for the upcoming tour below. Get tickets via Ticketmasterere or StubHub.

    Skinny Puppy’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Led into Gold:
    04/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
    04/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    04/08 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    04/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    04/11 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead Theatre
    04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    04/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian
    04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
    04/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    04/21 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    04/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    04/25 – Montreal, QC @ The Corona Theater
    04/26 – Toronto, ON @ History
    04/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    05/02 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    05/03 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    05/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    05/06 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
    05/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

    skinny puppy 2023 tour poster

