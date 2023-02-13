Menu
Slash: Guns N’ Roses Would Have Been “Canceled in This Day and Age”

"I'm just glad that we didn't have the internet back then"

slash guns n roses cancelled
Slash, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
February 13, 2023 | 10:35am ET

    Rock music in the 1980s was full of debauchery and excess, and like many of their fellow Sunset Strip peers, Guns N’ Roses notoriously lived it up during their prime.

    In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment (watch below), Slash admitted that the band’s antics probably wouldn’t sit well by today’s standards and that a young GN’R would be “canceled” nowadays.

    “I haven’t actually… thought about it in that context,” Slash said. “To be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently. But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would’ve gotten us canceled in this day and age.”

    He added: “We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure… on so many different levels. But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time. … I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.”

    Many tales of booze-addled degeneracy can be found in the band members’ respective memoirs, including Slash’s own 2007 autobiography and Duff McKagan’s It’s So Easy: and Other Lies.

    Slash is currently promoting a new coffee-table book, The Collection: Slash, which is available in Standard, Deluxe and Custom editions via Gibson Publishing.

    Watch the full Yahoo interview with Slash below.

    Editor’s Note: Get high-quality photo prints of Guns N’ Roses and other legendary musicians at Consequence Shop.

