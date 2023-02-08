Sleaford Mods have shared another sample of their upcoming album UK GRIM with a new single called “Force 10 from Navarone,” featuring a fellow Brit, Florence Shaw from Dry Cleaning.

Atop Andrew Fearn’s restless electronic thrums, “Force 10 from Navarone” unpacks the moral pros and cons of trying to find true happiness while living in an unjust system. Shaw’s trademark deadpan is fitting for the song’s dismal energy, swapping lyrics between Sleaford’s Jason Williamson, who juxtaposes her meandering spoken word with a menacing, restless grit.

“The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression,” Williamson said in a press release. “Coupled with that it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”

Williamson goes on: “We’re big fans of Dry Cleaning and knew Flo would be perfect for the track. She’s the real deal and conjures the inspiration I get from the likes of Wu-Tang in the way she uses one word to convey a whole story.” High praise! Watch Shaw and Sleaford Mods together in the Eddie Whelan-directed video for “Force 10 from Navarone” below.

Sleaford Mods announced UK Grim in January by sharing its title track. They’ll celebrate the release with a North American tour, which you can get tickets for over at Stubhub. As for Dry Cleaning, they recently shared their sophomore album Stumpwork.