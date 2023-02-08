Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sleaford Mods Recruit Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw for New Single “Force 10 from Navarone”: Stream

From Sleaford Mods' upcoming album UK GRIM

Advertisement
sleaford mods force 10 from navarone florence shaw dry cleaning post punk rock indie music news stream listen
Florence Shaw and Sleaford Mods, photo by Eddie Whelan
Follow
February 8, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Sleaford Mods have shared another sample of their upcoming album UK GRIM with a new single called “Force 10 from Navarone,” featuring a fellow Brit, Florence Shaw from Dry Cleaning.

    Atop Andrew Fearn’s restless electronic thrums, “Force 10 from Navarone” unpacks the moral pros and cons of trying to find true happiness while living in an unjust system. Shaw’s trademark deadpan is fitting for the song’s dismal energy, swapping lyrics between Sleaford’s Jason Williamson, who juxtaposes her meandering spoken word with a menacing, restless grit.

    “The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression,” Williamson said in a press release. “Coupled with that it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Williamson goes on: “We’re big fans of Dry Cleaning and knew Flo would be perfect for the track. She’s the real deal and conjures the inspiration I get from the likes of Wu-Tang in the way she uses one word to convey a whole story.” High praise! Watch Shaw and Sleaford Mods together in the Eddie Whelan-directed video for “Force 10 from Navarone” below.

    Sleaford Mods announced UK Grim in January by sharing its title track. They’ll celebrate the release with a North American tour, which you can get tickets for over at Stubhub. As for Dry Cleaning, they recently shared their sophomore album Stumpwork.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Django Django Off Planet new album artwork tracklist Part 1 stream

Django Django Announce New Album Off Planet, Share Part 1: Stream

February 8, 2023

Lies self titled resurrection

LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share "Resurrection": Stream

February 8, 2023

Bartees Strange Tisched Off Keekee'in Sub Pop Singles Club new song stream

Bartees Strange Drops New Songs "Tisched Off" and "Keekee'in": Stream

February 8, 2023

daughter party new single indie rock music video indie news listen stream

Daughter Get Lost at the "Party" on New Single: Stream

February 8, 2023

Indigo De Souza All of This Will End new album Younger & Dumber song video stream

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares "Younger & Dumber": Stream

February 8, 2023

arizona moving on

A R I Z O N A Sign to Fueled By Ramen, Release New Single "Moving On": Exclusive

February 8, 2023

dream wife social lubrication new album hot don't date a musician single punk rock indie music news listen stream

Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share "Hot (Don't Date a Musician)": Stream

February 7, 2023

slowthai feel good

slowthai Drops New Song "Feel Good": Stream

February 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sleaford Mods Recruit Dry Cleaning's Florence Shaw for New Single "Force 10 from Navarone": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter