Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream

Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”

The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.

The track originates from the .5: The Gray Chapter era. According to Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the band would jam on it backstage while touring in support of that album and continued working on the composition over the next few years.

“On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas,” he explained via a press release. “‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans — a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

Complementing the music is a Clown-directed clip dubbed “Yen: Director’s Cut (Bone Church),” which reworks footage from the “Yen” music video. The murky cinematography and creepy ambience are suitable visual accompaniment for one of Slipknot’s bleakest songs to date.

Watch the video for “Bone Church” below.

