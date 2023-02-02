Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream

The melodic one-off single had been gestating since the .5: The Gray Chapter era

Advertisement
slipknot bone church stream
Slipknot, photo by Anthony Scanga
February 2, 2023 | 12:55pm ET

    Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”

    The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.

    The track originates from the .5: The Gray Chapter era. According to Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the band would jam on it backstage while touring in support of that album and continued working on the composition over the next few years.

    Related Video

    “On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas,” he explained via a press release. “‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans — a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

    Advertisement

    Slipknot
     Editor's Pick
    A Definitive Ranking of Every Slipknot Album

    Complementing the music is a Clown-directed clip dubbed “Yen: Director’s Cut (Bone Church),” which reworks footage from the “Yen” music video. The murky cinematography and creepy ambience are suitable visual accompaniment for one of Slipknot’s bleakest songs to date.

    Watch the video for “Bone Church” below.

    Editor’s Note: Get high-quality photo prints of Slipknot and other artists at Consequence Shop.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share "Layla": Stream

February 2, 2023

Black Belt Eagle Scout Spring 2023 North American Tour Spaces new song video stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares "Spaces": Stream

February 2, 2023

honky chateau elton john reissue 50th anniversary classic rock pop music news

Elton John Announces Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition

February 1, 2023

Thrice 2023 tour

Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour

February 1, 2023

logic highlife kevin smith music video clerks watch stream

Clerks Cast Stars in Kevin Smith-Directed Music Video for Logic's "Highlife": Watch

February 1, 2023

lettuce talib kweli didn't you origins count basie tribute ep song video stream

Lettuce Break Down Origins of New Talib Kweli Collaboration "Didn't You": Exclusive

February 1, 2023

neutral milk hotel everything is

Neutral Milk Hotel Unveil Extended Everything Is EP, Other Demos: Stream

February 1, 2023

the tallest man on earth henry st

The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song "Bone Church": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter