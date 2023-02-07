slowthai Drops New Song “Feel Good”: Stream

slowthai’s new record UGLY comes out March 3rd, and ahead of its release, he’s shared the insistently peppy new single “Feel Good.” Check it out below.

UGLY has been described as the British rapper’s stab at rock music, and “Feel Good” certainly has a hard edge; warped bass pogos back and forth, driving slowthai’s flow. Still, the song doesn’t revel in darkness so much as it takes fan service to the next level. For the music video, the artist selected 35 lucky UK slowthai-heads to listen to the song for the first time on camera, using their real reactions as the visual’s base. Soon enough, the man himself surprises each fan by coming into their rooms, dancing along with them for an undeniably sweet moment.

“I fucking love you, man,” one flabbergasted listener says at the end of the clip. You can tell he’s holding back tears — a Feel Good moment indeed.

slowthai will continue to put his fans first with his upcoming “Best Night of Your Life” tour, a run of shows at tiny pubs across the UK. Tickets to the intimate gigs are only £1. General on-sale for the shows begins Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale begins Monday, February 13th at the same time. Alternatively, tickets to all of his upcoming shows are available via Stubhub.

Pre-orders for UGLY are ongoing. Earlier this year, slowthai previewed the album with the lead single “Selfish.”

Slowthai 2023 Tour Dates:

02/23 — Sunderland, UK @ Independent

02/24 — Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social

02/25 — Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

03/01 — London, UK @ The George Tavern

03/02 — Bath, UK @ Moles Club

03/03 — Northampton, UK @ The Black Prince