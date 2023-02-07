Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

slowthai Drops New Song “Feel Good”: Stream

The latest preview of the UK rapper's new album UGLY

Advertisement
slowthai feel good
slowthai, photo by George Muncey
February 7, 2023 | 1:24pm ET

    slowthai’s new record UGLY comes out March 3rd, and ahead of its release, he’s shared the insistently peppy new single “Feel Good.” Check it out below.

    UGLY has been described as the British rapper’s stab at rock music, and “Feel Good” certainly has a hard edge; warped bass pogos back and forth, driving slowthai’s flow. Still, the song doesn’t revel in darkness so much as it takes fan service to the next level. For the music video, the artist selected 35 lucky UK slowthai-heads to listen to the song for the first time on camera, using their real reactions as the visual’s base. Soon enough, the man himself surprises each fan by coming into their rooms, dancing along with them for an undeniably sweet moment.

    “I fucking love you, man,” one flabbergasted listener says at the end of the clip. You can tell he’s holding back tears — a Feel Good moment indeed.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    slowthai will continue to put his fans first with his upcoming “Best Night of Your Life” tour, a run of shows at tiny pubs across the UK. Tickets to the intimate gigs are only £1. General on-sale for the shows begins Wednesday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale begins Monday, February 13th at the same time. Alternatively, tickets to all of his upcoming shows are available via Stubhub.

    Pre-orders for UGLY are ongoing. Earlier this year, slowthai previewed the album with the lead single “Selfish.”

    Slowthai 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/23 — Sunderland, UK @ Independent
    02/24 — Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social
    02/25 — Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms
    03/01 — London, UK @ The George Tavern
    03/02 — Bath, UK @ Moles Club
    03/03 — Northampton, UK @ The Black Prince

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dream wife social lubrication new album hot don't date a musician single punk rock indie music news listen stream

Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share "Hot (Don't Date a Musician)": Stream

February 7, 2023

spotlights 2023 tour

Spotlights Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour, Share "Algorithmic" Single: Stream

February 7, 2023

toledo how it ends unrated edition oak hill

TOLEDO Announce How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION], Share "Oak Hill": Stream

February 7, 2023

Linkin Park unreleased song Lost

Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Lost": Preview

February 6, 2023

Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel Shares New Song "The Court" from Upcoming Album i/o: Stream

February 5, 2023

Korn surprise EP

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

February 3, 2023

Iggy and the Stooges Raw Power

Iggy & The Stooges' Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now

February 3, 2023

creed iii soundtrack ma boy jid lute

Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute's "Ma Boy": Stream

February 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

slowthai Drops New Song "Feel Good": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter