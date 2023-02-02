Menu
Smashing Pumpkins Bringing “The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour” to Australia

Featuring Jane's Addiction, Amyl And The Sniffers, and amateur wrestling

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan
Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2, 2023 | 11:07am ET

    Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their “The World is a Vampire Festival” to Australia in April.

    The band will stage the festival — featuring Jane’s Addiction, Amyl And The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake, and local acts — in 10 Australian cities over the course of the month. Along with music, each date feature professional wrestling matches between Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance Of Australia). Check out the full list of Australian dates below, and grab tickets via Vivagogo.

    Prior to heading to Australia, Smashing Pumpkins will bring “The World is a Vampire” to Mexico on March 4th. They’ll be joined by Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, Deafheaven, and more. They’ll also appear at this year’s BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California.

    Related Video

    The tour dates come in support of Smashing Pumpkins’ new three-part rock opera, ATUM.

    Smashing Pumpkins 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
    04/15 – Wollongong, AU @ Stuart Park *
    04/16 – Bribie Island, AU @ Sandstone Point *
    04/18 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion *
    04/19 – Newcastle, AU @ Entertainment Centre *
    04/22 – Mornington Peninsula, AU @ Hastings Foreshore *
    04/23 – Ballarat, AU @ Kryal Castle *
    04/26 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre *
    04/27 – Port Melbourne, AU @ PICA *
    04/28 – Penrith, AU @ Nepean Aerospace Park *
    04/30 – Gold Coast, AU @ Broadwater Parklands *
    05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

    * = The World is a Vampire Festival

