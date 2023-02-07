Soul Glo Announce March 2023 US Tour

Soul Glo have announced a March 2023 US tour with support from Cloud Rat and Backslider.

The trek will see the Philly hardcore band going up and down the East Coast for a string of 10 shows, which kick off March 3rd in Millersville, Pennsylvania, and run through March 12th in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (February 8th) at 10 a.m. ET via the concert listing on Soul Glo’s Bandcamp page. You can also buy tickets to select dates via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Soul Glo are coming off a whirlwind 2022 campaign. The band received widespread acclaim for their latest album Diaspora Problems, which took the No. 1 spot on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the best metal and hard rock albums of the year. However, guitarist Ruben Polo exited the band around the time of its release, fracturing the longtime lineup that can be heard on the album.

In addition to the March tour dates, Soul Glo are also set to appear at both weekends of Coachella in April, the Adjacent Music Festival in late May, and numerous European festivals such as Hellfest, Roskilde, and more.

Below you can see the full list of Soul Glo’s March tour dates.

Soul Glo’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Cloud Rat and Backslider:

03/03 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

03/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/05 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

03/06 – Miami, FL @ Bar Nancy

03/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

03/08 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply

03/10 – Richmond, VA @ Warehouse

03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Cousin Dannys

03/12 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd