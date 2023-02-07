Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Soul Glo Announce March 2023 US Tour

The Philly hardcore act is hitting the East Coast in March

Advertisement
soul glo 2023 tour
Soul Glo, photo by Alyssa Rorke
February 7, 2023 | 10:24am ET

    Soul Glo have announced a March 2023 US tour with support from Cloud Rat and Backslider.

    The trek will see the Philly hardcore band going up and down the East Coast for a string of 10 shows, which kick off March 3rd in Millersville, Pennsylvania, and run through March 12th in Washington, D.C.

    Tickets go on sale Wednesday (February 8th) at 10 a.m. ET via the concert listing on Soul Glo’s Bandcamp page. You can also buy tickets to select dates via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

    Related Video

    Soul Glo are coming off a whirlwind 2022 campaign. The band received widespread acclaim for their latest album Diaspora Problems, which took the No. 1 spot on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the best metal and hard rock albums of the year. However, guitarist Ruben Polo exited the band around the time of its release, fracturing the longtime lineup that can be heard on the album.

    Advertisement

    In addition to the March tour dates, Soul Glo are also set to appear at both weekends of Coachella in April, the Adjacent Music Festival in late May, and numerous European festivals such as Hellfest, Roskilde, and more.

    soul glo new album
     Editor's Pick
    Soul Glo Turn In a Landmark Hardcore Album with the Political and Personal Diaspora Problems: Review + Stream

    Below you can see the full list of Soul Glo’s March tour dates.

    Soul Glo’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Cloud Rat and Backslider:
    03/03 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
    03/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    03/05 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s
    03/06 – Miami, FL @ Bar Nancy
    03/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    03/08 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit
    03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply
    03/10 – Richmond, VA @ Warehouse
    03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Cousin Dannys
    03/12 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

    soul glo tour poster 2023

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

tom jones 2023 tour

Tom Jones Announces 2023 Tour Dates

February 6, 2023

Big Time Rush tickets tour 2023 live dates shows i cant get enough presale code Kendall Schmidt James Maslow Logan Henderson Carlos PenaVega

How to Get Tickets to Big Time Rush's 2023 Tour

February 6, 2023

Ministry spring 2023 tour

Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

February 6, 2023

Disturbed 2023 tour

Disturbed Announce 2023 North American Tour

February 6, 2023

The Sisters of Mercy

The Sisters of Mercy Announce First US Tour in 14 Years

February 6, 2023

Quinn XCII tickets The Peoples Tour 2023 dates shows arizona julia wolf presale code live

How to Get Tickets to Quinn XCII's 2023 Tour

February 2, 2023

Beyoncé to embark on 2023 tour

Beyoncé Announces "The Renaissance World Tour" [Updated]

February 2, 2023

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins Bringing "The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour" to Australia

February 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Soul Glo Announce March 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter