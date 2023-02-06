Menu
South Park Wonders if Kyle Runs Hollywood in Teaser for Season 26: Watch

The episode "Cupid Ye" premieres February 8th

south park season 26 teaser kyle runs hollywood
South Park (Comedy Central)
February 6, 2023 | 3:41pm ET

    The citizens of South Park have sometimes had a strained relationship with Jewish denizens like Kyle Broflovski, and so it’s perhaps not surprising that some kids think Kyle runs Hollywood in the new teaser for Season 26.

    The first episode, titled “Cupid Ye,” will premiere February 8th on Comedy Central. According to the official logline, “Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.” Based on what we know, the “Ye” of the title might be Kanye West, who recently imploded in a hailstorm of antisemitic conspiracies.

    In the new teaser, Kyle is asked, “You don’t really run Hollywood, right?” He replies, “I’m not even going to justify that with a response, because even responding to that could make some stupid person take it and run with it!”

    The conclusion is as devastating as it is predictable: “Holy shit, Kyle runs Hollywood.” Check out the teaser below.

    Season 25 debuted last year, and featured only six episodes, though Trey Parker and Matt Stone also released four Paramount+ specials: South Park: Post CovidSouth Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, and South Park: The Streaming Wars Parts 1 & 2. South Park‘s 25th anniversary concert at Red Rocks featuring RUSH, Primus, Ween, and more is streaming now on Paramount+.

