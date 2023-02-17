Spoon Perform “Feels Alright” on Austin City Limits: Exclusive

Austin City Limits, the longest-running American music series, continues its 48th season on PBS this weekend with a special performance from Austin’s own Spoon. In anticipation, Consequence has an exclusive premiere of their performance of the Lucifer on the Sofa cut “Feels Alright,” which you can watch below.

The guitar-heavy performance features frontman Britt Daniel commanding the song with rugged vocals and a poised demeanor as the group gives off a sense of authority gained from over two decades of experience. Slick riffs, tight harmonies, and piano embellishments show off the band’s musical chemistry and ability to play off each other’s sound.

Spoon made their Austin City Limits debut in 2003. Now returning for their fifth performance, the group joins the likes of Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Lyle Lovett with the most appearances on the ACL stage. The band’s latest set highlights their latest record, Lucifer on the Sofa, a 2023 Grammy nominee for Best Rock Album.

The full performance premieres Saturday, February 18th at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS and will be available to stream four hours after the initial broadcast. The following week, ACL will wrap up Season 48 with a Hall of Fame tribute to Joe Ely featuring The Flatlanders, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Butch Hancock.

In the next few months, Austin City Limits will hold its first tapings for Season 49, beginning with Margo Price’s return to the stage on March 19th. MUNA will stop by for their ACL debut on April 24th.