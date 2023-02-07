Spotlights Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour, Share “Algorithmic” Single: Stream

Post-metal ensemble Spotlights have announced a new album, Alchemy for the Dead (out April 28th), and an extensive spring US tour. The video for the lead single “Algorithmic” is out now.

The lengthy trek kicks off April 26th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and runs through June 24th in Brooklyn, New York. In the middle of the itinerary, Spotlights will link up with Ipecac labelmates Mr. Bungle and Melvins for nine shows on the previously announced “Geek Show” tour (those dates run from May 11th through May 24th).

Pick up tickets to select shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The new single “Algorithmic” serves as a proper teaser for what concertgoers can expect. The thick tones and melodic vocals invoke Nine Inch Nails and the densely mixed recordings of Failure, melding elements of industrial, sludge metal, and dark alt-rock.

“Our focus when making this record was to not repeat ourselves,” remarked multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Mario Quintero. “I think we achieved our goal. Though we’re proud of all our releases, making just another ‘Spotlights’ album wasn’t an option. Pushing our own boundaries while creating something cathartic, yet strangely suffocating, with new sounds and textures as well as more personal and self-reflective themes, this album feels like a new fork in the path for us. Hopefully the listeners will follow.”

You can pre-order Alchemy for the Dead in various formats via Ipecac Recordings. Below you can stream “Algorithmic” and see the full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as the album art and tracklist.

Alchemy for the Dead Artwork:

Alchemy for the Dead Tracklist:

01. Beyond the Broken Sky

02. The Alchemist

03. Sunset Burial

04. Algorithmic

05. False Gods

06. Repeat the Silence

07. Ballad in the Mirror

08. Crawling Toward the Light

09. Alchemy for the Dead

Spotlights’ 2023 US Tour Dates:

04/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs ^

04/29 – Tolono, IL @ Loose Cobra ^

04/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

05/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Mini Bar ^

05/03 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive #

05/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Club Colonial #

05/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Winters Tavern

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar

05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

05/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

05/27 – Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf

05/28 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

05/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar

05/31 – Shreveport, LA @ Bear’s

06/01 – Little Rock, AR @ Mutants Fest

06/02 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

06/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/04 – Gainesville, FL @ The Backyard

06/09 – Miami, FL @ Gramp’s

06/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

06/11 – Orlando, FL @ TBA

06/13 – Columbia, SC @ TBA

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

06/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Odd

06/16 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

06/17 – Louisville, KY @ Kaiju Bar

06/18 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

06/21 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

^ = w/ Birdhands

# = w/ Rile

* = Ipecac Geek Show with Mr. Bungle and Melvins