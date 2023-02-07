Menu
Spotlights Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour, Share “Algorithmic” Single: Stream

Alchemy for the Dead arrives April 28th via Ipecac Recordings

spotlights 2023 tour
Spotlights, photo by John Pope
February 7, 2023 | 11:09am ET

    Post-metal ensemble Spotlights have announced a new album, Alchemy for the Dead (out April 28th), and an extensive spring US tour. The video for the lead single “Algorithmic” is out now.

    The lengthy trek kicks off April 26th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and runs through June 24th in Brooklyn, New York. In the middle of the itinerary, Spotlights will link up with Ipecac labelmates Mr. Bungle and Melvins for nine shows on the previously announced “Geek Show” tour (those dates run from May 11th through May 24th).

    Pick up tickets to select shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub. If you don’t see the date you’re looking for, check out Songkick, as well.

    The new single “Algorithmic” serves as a proper teaser for what concertgoers can expect. The thick tones and melodic vocals invoke Nine Inch Nails and the densely mixed recordings of Failure, melding elements of industrial, sludge metal, and dark alt-rock.

    “Our focus when making this record was to not repeat ourselves,” remarked multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Mario Quintero. “I think we achieved our goal. Though we’re proud of all our releases, making just another ‘Spotlights’ album wasn’t an option. Pushing our own boundaries while creating something cathartic, yet strangely suffocating, with new sounds and textures as well as more personal and self-reflective themes, this album feels like a new fork in the path for us. Hopefully the listeners will follow.”

    You can pre-order Alchemy for the Dead in various formats via Ipecac Recordings. Below you can stream “Algorithmic” and see the full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as the album art and tracklist.

    Alchemy for the Dead Artwork:

    spotlights alchemy for the dead

    Alchemy for the Dead Tracklist:
    01. Beyond the Broken Sky
    02. The Alchemist
    03. Sunset Burial
    04. Algorithmic
    05. False Gods
    06. Repeat the Silence
    07. Ballad in the Mirror
    08. Crawling Toward the Light
    09. Alchemy for the Dead

    Spotlights’ 2023 US Tour Dates:
    04/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
    04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^
    04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs ^
    04/29 – Tolono, IL @ Loose Cobra ^
    04/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^
    05/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Mini Bar ^
    05/03 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive #
    05/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #
    05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Club Colonial #
    05/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Winters Tavern
    05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
    05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar
    05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *
    05/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
    05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *
    05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox *
    05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox *
    05/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
    05/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
    05/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
    05/27 – Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf
    05/28 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
    05/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar
    05/31 – Shreveport, LA @ Bear’s
    06/01 – Little Rock, AR @ Mutants Fest
    06/02 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
    06/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    06/04 – Gainesville, FL @ The Backyard
    06/09 – Miami, FL @ Gramp’s
    06/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    06/11 – Orlando, FL @ TBA
    06/13 – Columbia, SC @ TBA
    06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
    06/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Odd
    06/16 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light
    06/17 – Louisville, KY @ Kaiju Bar
    06/18 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
    06/21 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony
    06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
    06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s
    06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

    ^ = w/ Birdhands
    # = w/ Rile
    * = Ipecac Geek Show with Mr. Bungle and Melvins

    spotlights alchemy for the dead tour

