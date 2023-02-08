Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share “Swing (In a Dream)”: Stream

Squid have announced their second studio album, O Monolith. The project arrives in full on June 9th, while the first look at the record, “Swing (In a Dream),” is available to stream now.

Louis Borlase, Ollie Judge, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson debuted as Squid with 2021’s Bright Green Field, and they began writing the music for their follow-up almost immediately, working out new songs on the road in support of their first LP.

“Without that tour, we wouldn’t have any of these tracks,” singer/drummer Judge said in a statement. “People were so looking forward to seeing live music that we thought we could just play anything, even if it was unfinished. In some form or another, we played about 80% of O Monolith, mostly without lyrics.” Once the record was fleshed out, Squid recorded it at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios in Wiltshire, England with producer Dan Carey.

Pre-orders for O Monolith are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

As its title suggests, “Swing (In a Dream)” has a dreamlike quality. A lot goes on in the track — synthesizers buzz, jagged guitar scratches away, and drums never cease — but the band’s moving parts take several minutes to coalesce, instead spending the beginning of the song toiling away amid an excess of empty space. The single was inspired by a dream of Judge’s involving Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s painting The Swing. “In my dream, I was in the painting but it was flooded and everything was floating away,” he explained. Listen to the track below.

Squid have a number of UK tour dates plotted for the rest of 2023. Check out the schedule below, and purchase tickets here.

O Monolith Artwork:

O Monolith Tracklist:

01. Swing (In a Dream)

02. Devil’s Den

03. Siphon Song

04. Undergrowth

05. The Blades

06. After the Flash

07. Green Light

08. If You Had Seen the Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away

Squid 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 — Wrexhman, WS @ Focus Wales

06/18 — Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale

06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 — Lars, DE @ Fusion

07/21 — Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

07/22 — Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

08/16 — Portugal, ES @ Paredes De Coura

08/18 — Brecon, WS @ Green Man

09/02 — Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

10/13 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/14 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

10/17 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 — Manchester, UK @ New Century

10/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/22 — Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

11/01 — London, UK @ Troxy