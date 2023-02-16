Menu
Stories of Being an ARMY: Stanning BTS Podcast

Community-submitted stories about the impact of ICONICS and ARMY

Stanning BTS ARMY podcast
BTS (Disney +)
Consequence Staff
February 16, 2023 | 12:27pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Boroahae and Happy Valentine’s Day, ARMY!

    To celebrate, Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany are continuing their yearly tradition of highlighting the wonderful ICONICS that make Stanning BTS such a special community. Join Kayla and Bethany as they share listener submitted stories of being BTS Stans and the impact of ARMY.

    February’s Charity of the Month is the American Heart Association. With heart disease being the number one cause of death in America, heart health remains as important as ever. Help drive research and further educational campaigns by donating to the American Heart Association here. Click the “donate” button!

