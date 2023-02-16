Stories of Being an ARMY: Stanning BTS Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Boroahae and Happy Valentine’s Day, ARMY!

To celebrate, Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany are continuing their yearly tradition of highlighting the wonderful ICONICS that make Stanning BTS such a special community. Join Kayla and Bethany as they share listener submitted stories of being BTS Stans and the impact of ARMY.

February’s Charity of the Month is the American Heart Association. With heart disease being the number one cause of death in America, heart health remains as important as ever. Help drive research and further educational campaigns by donating to the American Heart Association here. Click the “donate” button!