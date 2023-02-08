Menu
Static-X Announce New Album with Final Wayne Static Recordings, Unveil NIN Cover: Stream

Hear "Terrible Lie" ahead of the November 3rd release of Project Regeneration: Vol. 2.

Static-X new album Wayne Static vocals
Static-X (photo by Matt Zane) and Wayne Static (inset)
February 8, 2023 | 4:13pm ET

    Static-X have announced Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, a new album featuring the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. In advance of its November 3rd release, the band has unveiled the first single, a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Terrible Lie.”

    Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 follows Vol. 1, which was released in July 2020. Both albums feature vocals from Wayne that were discovered among a series of damaged audio tapes that were uncovered among his archives. The music was newly recorded by Static-X members Tony Campos (bass), Koichi Fukuda (guitars) and Ken Jay (drums), as well as their new singer-guitarist, the mysterious Xer0, who also produced Vol. 2.

    “I am so happy that the recording for Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is finally finished, and the album is currently being mixed by our long-time producer Ulrich Wild. The only thing left is for the vinyl manufacturing to be completed,” said Campos in a press release. “I am proud to say that between Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, we have been able to bring the fans 25 brand new Static-X songs, most of which feature Wayne Static on lead vocals. Nobody would have imagined that any of this could even be possible a few short years ago.”

    As far as releasing “Terrible Lie” as the first single, Jay explained, “Due to this being a two-part album and the fans having already been treated to 13 original songs from Vol. 1, we thought it would be fun to share the NIN cover, as we announce the completion of Vol. 2. ‘Terrible Lie’ is just a taste of what is to come, and we can’t wait for fans to heart the rest of this album!”

    Static-X - Project Regeneration Vol 1
    Static-X’s Project Regeneration Vol. 1 Properly Cements Wayne Static’s Legacy: Review

    Static-X currently tour with Xer0 sporting a mask that resembles Wayne Static’s look. The band will embark on a 42-date North American outing beginning February 25th in San Francisco and running through an April 15th show in Los Angeles, including a number of dates that were rescheduled from a 2022 postponement. Tickets are available here.

    Wayne Static died of multiple prescription drug toxicity on November 1st, 2014, three days prior to his 49th birthday.

    Check out Static-X’s cover of NIN’s “Terrible Lie” (with the late Wayne Static on vocals) below, followed by the album artwork for Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 and the band’s 2023 tour poster. Pre-order the album in various configurations and packages here.

    Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 Artwork:

    Static-X Project Regeneration Vol 2

    Static-X tour poster

