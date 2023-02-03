“You’re Dying, Brother”: Steve-O Pleads with Bam Margera to “Choose Recovery”

Steve-O pleaded with Bam Margera to “choose recovery” in the comments of an Instagram post, telling his longtime Jackass collaborator, “You’re dying, brother.”

Steve-O had invited Margera to accompany him on tour, calling Margera the “Britney Spears of Jackass” and frankly telling audiences that he hoped the shows would help Margera clean up his act, per TMZ. Margera finished a one-year substance abuse program in 2022, but afterwards had reportedly struggled to stay sober. According to Steve-0, those struggles continue.

In a since-deleted comment on February 1st, Steve-O wrote, “Bam, last night you had your five-year-old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded.”

Steve-O continued, “You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen. I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery. I’ve tried everything I can but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery.

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” he continued. “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

Social media observers reported that the comment came in response to a post from Margera in which he called Johnny Knoxville a “poser” and a “thief.” This would seem to be a reversal of his remarks from last summer that he was “much better off” after Knoxville pushed for his firing from the movie Jackass Forever for substance abuse. It’s unclear if Margera or Steve-O deleted the latter’s comment. Check out a screenshot below.

Last month, Margera appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, and revealed that his recent battle with COVID-19 was so dangerous he was actually “pronounced dead” at one point on the ventilator.