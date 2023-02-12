Steven Van Zandt Sends Bandana to Rep. Jamie Raskin Amid Cancer Battle

Steven Van Zandt gifted Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin one of his signature bandanas in support of the four-term congressman’s ongoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Raskin, who was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in late December, extended his thanks to “one of the greatest musicians on earth” for “a gift I will treasure almost as much as his song ‘I am a patriot.'” He added, “You are about to see a step up in my chemo head-cover fashions for the next few months. Rock on Stevie, keep spreading the light.”

“That gift is from all of us who want to thank you every day for giving us hope that there is a politician that cares about justice,” the E Street Band guitarist quickly responded. “Here’s to a rapid complete recovery.” See Steven Van Zandt and Jamie Raskin’s full exchange, plus the fetching bandana’s debut, below.

The Maryland representative’s district doesn’t fall anywhere near the proud New Jerseyan’s home turf, but there’s a clear connection between the two considering Raskin credited Van Zandt for his newly adopted head-covering in January. He shared via HuffPost, “I give all honor to Little Steven for creating this look for American men going through something.”

Van Zandt has certainly been setting the example for people going through a lot with the launch of a massive 2023 tour with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, their first in six years. The global trek kicked off in Tampa on February 1st and runs through July. Browse for seats and deals here.

At their most recent show in Dallas, three members of the E Street Band, including Van Zandt, were sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. The guitarist later assured fans that his case was mild and he would return “for Houston or Austin at the latest.”