Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Steven Yeun Joins Cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Joining a stacked ensemble featuring Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, and more

Advertisement
steven yeun thunderbolts
Steven Yeun, photo by Gage Skidmore
February 24, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Steven Yeun has joined the cast of Marvel‘s upcoming antihero ensemble film Thunderbolts, according to Deadline.

    Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Thunderbolts follows a group of supervillains who are recruited by the government for a mission, though specific plot details are being kept top secret. What we do know is that the film has stacked cast: In addition to Yeun in an unknown role, Florence Pugh will play Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan will tackle Winter Soldier, and David Harbour will portray Red Guardian.

    Additionally, Wyatt Russell has been cast as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) is also among the cast. The film is set to premiere on July 26th, 2024.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Since playing Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, Yeun has starred in the 2020 hit film Minari and, last year, Jordan Peele’s NopeHe’s also had voice roles on the series Tuca & Bertie and Invincible. Next up, he’ll star alongside Ali Wong and Joseph Lee on the Netflix comedy series Beef. 

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Creed 3 Review Michael B Jordan

Creed III Review: Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Debut Lands Some Solid Punches

February 23, 2023

new lord of the rings films

New Lord of the Rings Films in the Works at Warner Bros. Discovery

February 23, 2023

Cocaine Bear (Universal)

Cocaine Bear Review: Elizabeth Banks Offers A Pleasant Enough B-Movie High

February 23, 2023

Harvey Weinstein fever prison coronavirus covid-19 sick health, photo by Kena Betancur

Harvey Weinstein Guaranteed to Spend Rest of Life in Prison

February 23, 2023

rihanna born again

Rihanna Confirmed to Perform at This Year's Oscars

February 23, 2023

Elizabeth Banks Awarded "Beary Best" Distinction by PETA for Cocaine Bear

February 23, 2023

boston strangler trailer keira knightley movie film hulu 20th century studios watch

Keira Knightley Becomes a Real-Life Homicide Reporter in Boston Strangler Trailer: Watch

February 21, 2023

liam neeson james bond natasha richardson 007 goldeneye movie actor gilm news

Liam Neeson Says Future Wife Natasha Richardson Made Him Turn Down Playing James Bond

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Steven Yeun Joins Cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts

Menu Shop Search Newsletter