Steven Yeun Joins Cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Steven Yeun has joined the cast of Marvel‘s upcoming antihero ensemble film Thunderbolts, according to Deadline.

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Thunderbolts follows a group of supervillains who are recruited by the government for a mission, though specific plot details are being kept top secret. What we do know is that the film has stacked cast: In addition to Yeun in an unknown role, Florence Pugh will play Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan will tackle Winter Soldier, and David Harbour will portray Red Guardian.

Additionally, Wyatt Russell has been cast as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) is also among the cast. The film is set to premiere on July 26th, 2024.

Since playing Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, Yeun has starred in the 2020 hit film Minari and, last year, Jordan Peele’s Nope. He’s also had voice roles on the series Tuca & Bertie and Invincible. Next up, he’ll star alongside Ali Wong and Joseph Lee on the Netflix comedy series Beef.