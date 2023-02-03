Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson “Master of Puppets” Scene Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment

The famous Stranger Things scene in which the heroic character Eddie Munson shreds Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” is getting immortalized as a newly announced Funko Pop! collectible.

The Season 4 scene, which premiered on Netflix last summer, proved to be a pop-culture phenomenon, as Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) did battle against the flying Demobats. Once it aired, a lovefest ensued between Metallica and Quinn, who was invited to jam with the band backstage at their Lollapalooza gig. It was also later revealed that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye recorded the “Master of Puppets” riff that Eddie is heard playing in the scene.

The new product was revealed during Funko Fair 2023. It’s part of Funko’s “Deluxe Pop! Moment” series and depicts Eddie (with guitar) and Dustin alongside the evil Demobats.

The vinyl-figure set is currently available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth for $59.99, with a May 2023 release date listed. You may want to grab one right away, as an individual Funko Pop! figure of Eddie Munson sold out immediately upon its release last year.

Metallica, meanwhile, are set to release a new album, 72 Seasons, on April 14th. The band will support the LP with a 2023-2024 North American tour, during which they’ll play two unique sets over two nights in each city. Opening acts include Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and more, with tickets available here.

Check out the full package of the “Dustin/Eddie/Demobats” Funko Pop! set in the Instagram post below.