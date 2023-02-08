Will Ferrell Voices a Revenge-Seeking Terrier in NSFW Trailer for Strays: Watch

The latest entry in talking animal cinema canon is Strays, Universal’s upcoming comedy film about some dogs gone truly wild. Get a sample of what’s to come with today’s new trailer, in which Will Ferrell voices a naïve Border Terrier whose happy-go-lucky attitude contrasts his total asshole of an owner.

Although Doug (Will Forte) couldn’t care less about his four-legged friend, Reggie (Ferrell) thinks his lowlife human is the best owner in the world: “We’re playing this game called ‘Fetch ‘n’ Fuck,'” Reggie explains in the trailer. “He drops me off really far away and drives home without me. When I bring the ball back, he says, ‘fuck.’ Haha! That’s how I know I won the game!”

When a game of “Fetch ‘n’ Fuck” goes awry, Reggie makes friends in a group of stray dogs who reveal the heartbreaking truth that Doug doesn’t give a shit about him. Under their wings — er, paws — Reggie decides to seek revenge on Doug the best way he knows how: By biting his penis off, of course. The movie premieres in theaters June 9th.

Advertisement

Related Video

Voicing Reggie’s miscreant canine crew are Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park. Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar) and written by Dan Perrault, the film also includes supporting cast members Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara. Check out the Strays trailer below.

Ferrell is also set to make upcoming appearances in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. We recently saw him opposite Ryan Reynolds in Spirited, Apple TV+’s holiday musical based on A Christmas Story.