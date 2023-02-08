Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Will Ferrell Voices a Revenge-Seeking Terrier in NSFW Trailer for Strays: Watch

Will Forte and Jamie Foxx co-star in the raunchy talking dog comedy, premiering June 9th

Advertisement
strays trailer will ferrell universal movie film news comedy watch
Strays (Universal) and Will Ferrell photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Follow
February 8, 2023 | 2:37pm ET

    The latest entry in talking animal cinema canon is Strays, Universal’s upcoming comedy film about some dogs gone truly wild. Get a sample of what’s to come with today’s new trailer, in which Will Ferrell voices a naïve Border Terrier whose happy-go-lucky attitude contrasts his total asshole of an owner.

    Although Doug (Will Forte) couldn’t care less about his four-legged friend, Reggie (Ferrell) thinks his lowlife human is the best owner in the world: “We’re playing this game called ‘Fetch ‘n’ Fuck,'” Reggie explains in the trailer. “He drops me off really far away and drives home without me. When I bring the ball back, he says, ‘fuck.’ Haha! That’s how I know I won the game!”

    When a game of “Fetch ‘n’ Fuck” goes awry, Reggie makes friends in a group of stray dogs who reveal the heartbreaking truth that Doug doesn’t give a shit about him. Under their wings — er, paws —  Reggie decides to seek revenge on Doug the best way he knows how: By biting his penis off, of course. The movie premieres in theaters June 9th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Voicing Reggie’s miscreant canine crew are Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park. Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar) and written by Dan Perrault, the film also includes supporting cast members Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara. Check out the Strays trailer below.

    Ferrell is also set to make upcoming appearances in Greta Gerwig’s BarbieWe recently saw him opposite Ryan Reynolds in SpiritedApple TV+’s holiday musical based on A Christmas Story.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

owen wilson paint first look bob ross comedy movie film news

Behold Owen Wilson's Happy Little Trees in Trailer for Paint

February 8, 2023

bts yet to come fan chant

Fan Chant: BTS's Yet To Come Concert Film Makes Box Office Bank

February 8, 2023

sebastian stan sharper

Sharper Review: Apple TV+ Scores with Twisty New York Neo-Noir

February 7, 2023

elijah wood amc sightline ticket pricing seat location

Elijah Wood Blasts AMC for Penalizing "Lower Income" People with New Pricing Policy

February 7, 2023

la la land broadway musical adaptation play stage movie film news

La La Land Is Getting a Broadway Adaptation

February 7, 2023

Magic Mike's Last Dance Review

Magic Mike's Last Dance: Channing Tatum Bumps and Grinds This Franchise to Its End

February 7, 2023

Titanic James Cameron Wrong

James Cameron Needs to Drop the Debate Over Jack’s Fate in Titanic

February 6, 2023

AMC Theaters Will Price Movie Tickets Based on Seat Location

AMC Theaters Will Price Movie Tickets Based on Seat Location

February 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Will Ferrell Voices a Revenge-Seeking Terrier in NSFW Trailer for Strays: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter