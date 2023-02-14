BTS’ Suga Announces First-Ever Solo Tour in 2023

Suga has announced a solo tour, the first member of BTS to embark on such a trek.

The second-eldest member of the Bangtan Boys is expected to follow his bandmate Jin and begin military service in 2023, but that enlistment seems like it will have to wait until at least the end of June. Suga’s “Agust D Tour,” in support of his 2020 mixtape of the same name, will kick off the US leg on April 26th and 27th with a two-night stand in Belmont Park, New York. He’ll play Newark, New Jersey, before heading to Rosemont, IL for three shows, followed by a triple-booking in Los Angeles and wrapping up the American jaunt with two nights in Oakland, California.

Suga will then head to Indonesia for three nights in Jakarta, followed by two-night stops in Thailand and Singapore, ending in his home country of South Korea. Additionally, his agency Big Hit Entertainment has also teased a stop in Japan, with more information coming soon. Peep the full itinerary after the jump.

Members of BTS ARMY will have the first chance to score tickets beginning Wednesday, March 1st. Ticketmaster Verified pre-sale will follow on Thursday, March 2nd, pending ticket availability (registration is now ongoing through February 23rd at 10:00 p.m. ET).

Advertisement

Once tickets inevitably sell out, they can be purchased via Stubhub — — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to get tickets to Suga’s first solo tour.

Suga 2023 Tour Dates:

04/26 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/03 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/26 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

05/27 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

05/28 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

06/10 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

06/11 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

06/17 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

06/18 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

06/24 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

06/25 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium