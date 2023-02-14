Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BTS’ Suga Announces First-Ever Solo Tour in 2023

A 20-date solo trek

Advertisement
suga bts solo tour 2023 agust d
Suga, photo via Getty
February 14, 2023 | 11:02am ET

    Suga has announced a solo tour, the first member of BTS to embark on such a trek.

    The second-eldest member of the Bangtan Boys is expected to follow his bandmate Jin and begin military service in 2023, but that enlistment seems like it will have to wait until at least the end of June. Suga’s “Agust D Tour,” in support of his 2020 mixtape of the same name, will kick off the US leg on April 26th and 27th with a two-night stand in Belmont Park, New York. He’ll play Newark, New Jersey, before heading to Rosemont, IL for three shows, followed by a triple-booking in Los Angeles and wrapping up the American jaunt with two nights in Oakland, California.

    Suga will then head to Indonesia for three nights in Jakarta, followed by two-night stops in Thailand and Singapore, ending in his home country of South Korea. Additionally, his agency Big Hit Entertainment has also teased a stop in Japan, with more information coming soon. Peep the full itinerary after the jump.

    Members of BTS ARMY will have the first chance to score tickets beginning Wednesday, March 1st. Ticketmaster Verified pre-sale will follow on Thursday, March 2nd, pending ticket availability (registration is now ongoing through February 23rd at 10:00 p.m. ET).

    Advertisement

    Once tickets inevitably sell out, they can be purchased via Stubhub — — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to get tickets to Suga’s first solo tour.

    Suga 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/26 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    05/03 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/26 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    05/27 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    05/28 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    06/10 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    06/11 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    06/17 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    06/18 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    06/24 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium
    06/25 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

future islands 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative music news listen tickets presale

Future Islands Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

The Chicks 2023 world tour dates

The Chicks Announce 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band circa 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada

February 14, 2023

godsmack 2023 tour

Godsmack Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

February 14, 2023

emperor 2023 tour

Emperor Announce First US Tour in Over 15 Years

February 13, 2023

Tina Fey Amy Poehler 2023 standup tour dates

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce First Joint Live Tour

February 13, 2023

Jason Aldean tickets tour 2023 highway desperado live dates shows mitchell tenpenny presale code corey kent dee jay silver

How to Get Tickets to Jason Aldean's 2023 Tour

February 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS' Suga Announces First-Ever Solo Tour in 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter