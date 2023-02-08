Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows

Now that all the members of Sunny Day Real Estate are back in commission, they’ve revealed the rescheduled tour dates of their ongoing reunion tour, along with a run of newly-announced North American 2023 shows. The emo stalwarts postponed the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand.
SDRE’s tour will resume on February 22nd in Salt Lake City, before making up for lost time in cities including Denver, Austin, and a two-night stint in Seattle. Then, they’ll head to the Midwest with a show in Chicago April 15th, continuing on through cities including Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Toronto, and Asbury Park.
Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local, with various pre-sales ongoing now — use code CHORUS. Head over to Ticketmaster to grab yours, and if you need tickets to the rescheduled shows, you can check the secondary market at StubHub.
Sunny Day Real Estate 2023 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
02/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
03/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
03/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
03/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
04/16 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
04/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
04/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre
04/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
08/19-08/20 Quincy, MA @ In Between Days 2023, Veterans Memorial Stadium
10/23-10/27 – Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic @ S/S/ Neverender 2023