Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows

The recently-reunited emo stalwarts had to postpone their December shows

Sunny Day Real Estate, photo by Jessica Mlinaric
February 8, 2023 | 12:58pm ET

    Now that all the members of Sunny Day Real Estate are back in commission, they’ve revealed the rescheduled tour dates of their ongoing reunion tour, along with a run of newly-announced North American 2023 shows. The emo stalwarts postponed the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand.

    SDRE’s tour will resume on February 22nd in Salt Lake City, before making up for lost time in cities including Denver, Austin, and a two-night stint in Seattle. Then, they’ll head to the Midwest with a show in Chicago April 15th, continuing on through cities including Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Toronto, and Asbury Park.

    Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local, with various pre-sales ongoing now — use code CHORUS. Head over to Ticketmaster to grab yours, and if you need tickets to the rescheduled shows, you can check the secondary market at StubHub.

    Sunny Day Real Estate 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    02/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    02/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    03/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
    03/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
    03/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
    04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
    04/16 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    04/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    04/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    04/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
    04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre
    04/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    04/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    04/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    08/19-08/20 Quincy, MA @ In Between Days 2023, Veterans Memorial Stadium
    10/23-10/27 – Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic @ S/S/ Neverender 2023

     

