Sylvan Esso on Their Bonnaroo SuperJam That Never Happened: The What High Five Clip

Sylvan Esso, photo by Ben Kaye
Consequence Staff
February 8, 2023 | 12:28pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    For the latest High Five Clip, The What Podcast throws it back to 2021, the year of the Bonnaroo that wasn’t. The crew was joined by Sylvan Esso, who were slated to host that year’s SuperJam before… you know.

    Related Video

    In this clip from last year, Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn share what they had planned for SuperJam and detail learning about the festival’s cancellation. The duo is back for Bonnaroo 2023, and the Superjam lineup hasn’t yet been announced… could their original plans be resurrected?

    Listen to Sylvan Esso chat about their lost Bonnaroo Superjam in the High Five Clip above, and then check out the full original episode here.

    Also, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

