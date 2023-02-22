SZA Smoothly Sails Through “SOS Tour” Opener in Columbus, Ohio: Setlist + Video

SZA launched her 2023 North American “SOS Tour” (grab tickets for upcoming shows here) at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, February 21st.

Among the 30-plus songs our December Cover star debuted more than a dozen tracks from her chart-topping new album and tour namesake, SOS, like “F2F,” “Forgiveless,” and her current single, “Kill Bill.” She opened the set with the pre-order exclusive “PSA” while recreating the album’s Princess Diana-inspired artwork, and later boarded a lifeboat and floated above the audience to perform “Supermodel” from 2017’s Ctrl, “Nobody Gets Me,” and more.

She also packed in a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady” and shared a clip from the scorching new music video for “Low,” which revealed the singer operating a flamethrower and closed with a “coming soon” tag. Watch fan-captured footage from SZA’s “SOS Tour” opener and see the full setlist below.

Despite the solid song choice at the tour’s first stop, SZA proved she’s willing to make some adjustments after confirming (via Twitter) that “the set list will fluctuate” and posting a poll asking her followers to pick between two of the opening night’s notable exclusions: the Phoebe Bridgers-assisted “Ghost in the Machine” and the sultry SOS deep-cut “Far.” Not surprisingly, many commenters have declared, “Both.”

The “SOS Tour” next sails to Chicago on February 22nd and runs through March. The TDE singer will also headline Alabama’s Hangout Festival in May. Check for deals and tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Night one down 🥹 THANK YOU COLUMBUS !! 🤍 All imma say is the set list will fluctuate 🤫🤫🤫 everything will have its day 😉 #SOSTOUR 🆘 pic.twitter.com/v5Am1cagap — SZA (@sza) February 22, 2023

Lmao this my first twitter poll but out of these two which u wanna hear on a set list . — SZA (@sza) February 22, 2023

SZA covers Erykah Badu's "Bag Lady" as she kicks off the SOS tour in Columbus, OH. @sza pic.twitter.com/hQJK6zYLHq

The SZA show was amazing. 11/10 stuff pic.twitter.com/b0XUfBay4Y — Michael (@MP5328) February 22, 2023

SZA delivers a breathtaking performance of "Nobody Gets Me"

on the "SOS" tour.pic.twitter.com/LO1vbNxmZU — Pop Hive (@thepophive) February 22, 2023

Setlist:

PSA

Seek & Destroy

Notice Me

Conceited

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Used

Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)

Blind

Shirt

Too Late

Smoking on My Ex Pack

All the Stars

Prom

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low

Open Arms

Supermodel

Special

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

SOS

Kiss Me More

Love Language

Snooze

Kill Bill

I Hate U

The Weekend

Encore:

Good Days