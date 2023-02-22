Menu
SZA Smoothly Sails Through “SOS Tour” Opener in Columbus, Ohio: Setlist + Video

Including more than a dozen live debuts and an Erykah Badu cover

SZA SOS tour kickoff 2023 setlist video tickets shows dates live
SZA, photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage
February 22, 2023 | 2:29pm ET

    SZA launched her 2023 North American “SOS Tour” (grab tickets for upcoming shows here) at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, February 21st.

    Among the 30-plus songs our December Cover star debuted more than a dozen tracks from her chart-topping new album and tour namesake, SOS, like “F2F,” “Forgiveless,” and her current single, “Kill Bill.” She opened the set with the pre-order exclusive “PSA” while recreating the album’s Princess Diana-inspired artwork, and later boarded a lifeboat and floated above the audience to perform “Supermodel” from 2017’s Ctrl, “Nobody Gets Me,” and more.

    She also packed in a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady” and shared a clip from the scorching new music video for “Low,” which revealed the singer operating a flamethrower and closed with a “coming soon” tag. Watch fan-captured footage from SZA’s “SOS Tour” opener and see the full setlist below.

    Despite the solid song choice at the tour’s first stop, SZA proved she’s willing to make some adjustments after confirming (via Twitter) that “the set list will fluctuate” and posting a poll asking her followers to pick between two of the opening night’s notable exclusions: the Phoebe Bridgers-assisted “Ghost in the Machine” and the sultry SOS deep-cut “Far.” Not surprisingly, many commenters have declared, “Both.”

    The “SOS Tour” next sails to Chicago on February 22nd and runs through March. The TDE singer will also headline Alabama’s Hangout Festival in May. Check for deals and tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

    Setlist:
    PSA
    Seek & Destroy
    Notice Me
    Conceited
    Love Galore
    Broken Clocks
    Forgiveless
    Used
    Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)
    Blind
    Shirt
    Too Late
    Smoking on My Ex Pack
    All the Stars
    Prom
    Garden (Say It Like Dat)
    F2F
    Drew Barrymore
    Doves in the Wind
    Low
    Open Arms
    Supermodel
    Special
    Nobody Gets Me
    Gone Girl
    SOS
    Kiss Me More
    Love Language
    Snooze
    Kill Bill
    I Hate U
    The Weekend

    Encore:
    Good Days

