SZA Smoothly Sails Through “SOS Tour” Opener in Columbus, Ohio: Setlist + Video

SZA launched her 2023 North American “SOS Tour” (grab tickets for upcoming shows here) at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, February 21st.
Among the 30-plus songs our December Cover star debuted more than a dozen tracks from her chart-topping new album and tour namesake, SOS, like “F2F,” “Forgiveless,” and her current single, “Kill Bill.” She opened the set with the pre-order exclusive “PSA” while recreating the album’s Princess Diana-inspired artwork, and later boarded a lifeboat and floated above the audience to perform “Supermodel” from 2017’s Ctrl, “Nobody Gets Me,” and more.
She also packed in a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady” and shared a clip from the scorching new music video for “Low,” which revealed the singer operating a flamethrower and closed with a “coming soon” tag. Watch fan-captured footage from SZA’s “SOS Tour” opener and see the full setlist below.
Despite the solid song choice at the tour’s first stop, SZA proved she’s willing to make some adjustments after confirming (via Twitter) that “the set list will fluctuate” and posting a poll asking her followers to pick between two of the opening night’s notable exclusions: the Phoebe Bridgers-assisted “Ghost in the Machine” and the sultry SOS deep-cut “Far.” Not surprisingly, many commenters have declared, “Both.”
The “SOS Tour” next sails to Chicago on February 22nd and runs through March. The TDE singer will also headline Alabama’s Hangout Festival in May. Check for deals and tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.
Night one down 🥹 THANK YOU COLUMBUS !! 🤍 All imma say is the set list will fluctuate 🤫🤫🤫 everything will have its day 😉 #SOSTOUR 🆘 pic.twitter.com/v5Am1cagap
— SZA (@sza) February 22, 2023
Lmao this my first twitter poll but out of these two which u wanna hear on a set list .
— SZA (@sza) February 22, 2023
PSA opener 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/5aW3TXG7G8
— Chanler (@chanlerseth) February 22, 2023
SZA covers Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady” as she kicks off the SOS tour in Columbus, OH. @sza pic.twitter.com/hQJK6zYLHqAdvertisement
— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 22, 2023
— SZA ACCESS 📁 (@uploadsza) February 22, 2023
The SZA show was amazing. 11/10 stuff pic.twitter.com/b0XUfBay4Y
— Michael (@MP5328) February 22, 2023
SZA delivers a breathtaking performance of "Nobody Gets Me"
on the "SOS" tour.pic.twitter.com/LO1vbNxmZU
— Pop Hive (@thepophive) February 22, 2023
Setlist:
PSA
Seek & Destroy
Notice Me
Conceited
Love Galore
Broken Clocks
Forgiveless
Used
Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)
Blind
Shirt
Too Late
Smoking on My Ex Pack
All the Stars
Prom
Garden (Say It Like Dat)
F2F
Drew Barrymore
Doves in the Wind
Low
Open Arms
Supermodel
Special
Nobody Gets Me
Gone Girl
SOS
Kiss Me More
Love Language
Snooze
Kill Bill
I Hate U
The Weekend
Encore:
Good Days