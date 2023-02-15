Menu
T-Pain Announces New Album Covering Black Sabbath, Journey, and Chris Stapleton

On Top of the Covers will be out on March 17th

Ozzy Osbourne (photo by David Brendan Hall), T-Pain (photo by Pencil Fingerz), and Neal Schon of Journey (photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
February 15, 2023 | 1:58pm ET

    T-Pain is set to once again show off his natural singing prowess with his new album, On Top of the Covers, out March 17th via his own label Nappy Boy Entertainment.

    On the LP, the singer-rapper will go sans Auto-Tune while reimagining hits from Black Sabbath (“War Pigs”), Journey (“Don’t Stop Believin”), Chris Stapleton (“Tennessee Whiskey”), Sam Cooke (“A Change Is Gonna Come”), Sam Smith (“Stay with Me”), and Frank Sinatra (“That’s Life”). The latter track features Nappy Boy Entertainment artist NandoSTL.

    “This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer,” T-Pain said in a statement. “It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

    Previously maligned by JAY-Z himself for popularizing the use of Auto-Tune, T-Pain shocked music fans with his vocal chops during a 2014 NPR Tiny Desk Concert and went on to win The Masked Singer in 2019. His last studio album, 1UP, also dropped in 2019.

    To celebrate the release of On Top of the Covers, T-Pain will play a pair of shows on March 17th and 18th at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles. Grab your tickets on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via his official website.

    On Top of the Covers Artwork:

    T-Pain On Top of the Covers new album artwork

    On Top of the Covers Tracklist:
    01. A Change Is Gonna Come
    02. Don’t Stop Believin’
    03. Sharing The Night Together
    04. Stay With Me
    05. Tennessee Whiskey
    06. That’s Life (feat. NandoSTL)
    07. War Pigs

