Talib Kweli and Madlib Announce New Album Liberation 2, Share “After These Messages”: Stream

Talib Kweli and Madlib have announced their new album, Liberation 2, out March 6th exclusively on the Luminary podcast network. As a preview, the frequent collaborators have released the first single “After These Messages” and its accompanying music video.

Coming 17 years after its predecessor, Liberation 2 was at least a decade in the making. Kweli made two trips to Africa during the recording of the album, which features collaborations with Q-Tip, Wildchild, Roc Marciano, and Westside Gunn, as well as a posthumous contribution from Mac Miller.

In a statement, Kweli described the album as “expansive in concept but tight in its substance and approach.” He added, “People today are taking stock of what is most important — family, health, wellness, love. The materialism and debauchery that is stereotypically associated with hip-hop has lost some of its luster. Madlib and I have been consistent in our messaging. Never has there been a better time for such honest, message-driven music that pays tribute to the sounds that came before us.”

The intro of “After These Messages” samples TikTokker LevertTheBassman, who uses his account to break down the deep roots of racism in America. Featuring a hook from Kweli’s son Amani, the track finds Kweli delivering an empowering message: “We used to hang from trees/ Now they’re hanging on every word.”

Directed by videographer Chino Chase, the accompanying video features art from Brooklyn’s Voodo Fé and African-American artist Aissata Pinto Da Costa. Watch the full clip below.

Liberation 2 arrives roughly one year after Madlib produced Black Star’s reunion album, No Fear of Time, which also remains a Luminary exclusive. However, you can check out our premiere of the “So Be It” video here.