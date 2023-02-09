Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Talib Kweli and Madlib Announce New Album Liberation 2, Share “After These Messages”: Stream

Luminary exclusive features Q-Tip, Westside Gunn, and a posthumous contribution from Mac Miller

Advertisement
Talib Kweli Madlib Liberation 2 new album luminary After These Messages
Talib Kweli, photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WE
Follow
February 9, 2023 | 2:10pm ET

    Talib Kweli and Madlib have announced their new album, Liberation 2, out March 6th exclusively on the Luminary podcast network. As a preview, the frequent collaborators have released the first single “After These Messages” and its accompanying music video.

    Coming 17 years after its predecessor, Liberation 2 was at least a decade in the making. Kweli made two trips to Africa during the recording of the album, which features collaborations with Q-Tip, Wildchild, Roc Marciano, and Westside Gunn, as well as a posthumous contribution from Mac Miller.

    In a statement, Kweli described the album as “expansive in concept but tight in its substance and approach.” He added, “People today are taking stock of what is most important — family, health, wellness, love. The materialism and debauchery that is stereotypically associated with hip-hop has lost some of its luster. Madlib and I have been consistent in our messaging. Never has there been a better time for such honest, message-driven music that pays tribute to the sounds that came before us.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The intro of “After These Messages” samples TikTokker LevertTheBassman, who uses his account to break down the deep roots of racism in America. Featuring a hook from Kweli’s son Amani, the track finds Kweli delivering an empowering message: “We used to hang from trees/ Now they’re hanging on every word.”

    Directed by videographer Chino Chase, the accompanying video features art from Brooklyn’s Voodo Fé and African-American artist Aissata Pinto Da Costa. Watch the full clip below.

    Liberation 2 arrives roughly one year after Madlib produced Black Star’s reunion album, No Fear of Time, which also remains a Luminary exclusive. However, you can check out our premiere of the “So Be It” video here.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jessie ware pearls that feels good new album single music pop disco news listen

Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels! Good!, Shares "Pearls": Stream

February 9, 2023

m83 fantasy chapter 1

M83 Drops Chapter 1 of New Album Fantasy: Stream

February 9, 2023

Depeche Mode in 2023

Depeche Mode Reveal New Song "Ghosts Again": Stream

February 9, 2023

Static-X new album Wayne Static vocals

Static-X Announce New Album with Final Wayne Static Recordings, Unveil NIN Cover: Stream

February 8, 2023

poison ruin harvest stream

Poison Ruïn Announce New Album Härvest, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream

February 8, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share "Swing (In a Dream)": Stream

February 8, 2023

Django Django Off Planet new album artwork tracklist Part 1 stream

Django Django Announce New Album Off Planet, Share Part 1: Stream

February 8, 2023

Lies self titled resurrection

LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share "Resurrection": Stream

February 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Talib Kweli and Madlib Announce New Album Liberation 2, Share "After These Messages": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter