Tame Impala Announce Lonerism 10th Anniversary Box Set

Featuring unreleased demo sessions and songs

Tame Impala Lonerism 10th anniversary box set
Tame Impala, photo by Dana Trippe
February 14, 2023 | 3:43pm ET

    Tame Impala will belatedly celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their sophomore album, Lonerism, with a new box set that’s out on May 26th.

    Featuring unreleased demo sessions and songs, the 3xLP box set comes with a 24-page booklet. There’s also new artwork designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker himself. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    In an Instagram post marking the album’s proper anniversary in October 2022, Parker wrote that it’s “difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music. In a way it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of Innerspeaker I had this new sense of purpose… calling… whatever you want to call it. I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”

    Related Video

    Tame Impala’s last album was 2020’s The Slow Rush, which was expanded with a deluxe box set containing B-sides & rarities released in February 2022. Last year, the band contributed to the soundtracks for Minions: The Rise of Gru and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Tame Impala were also featured on Gorillaz’s “New Gold,” which they performed at the band’s LA concert last September.

    Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Artwork:

    Tame Impala Lonerism 10th anniversary box set artwork

    Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Tracklist:
    Side A
    Be Above It
    Endors Toi
    Apocalypse Dreams

    Side B
    Mind Mischief
    Music to Walk Home By
    Why Won’t They Talk to Me?

    Side C
    Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
    Keep on Lying
    Elephant

    Side D
    She Just Won’t Believe Me
    Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control
    Sun’s Coming Up

    Side E
    Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)
    Sidetracked Soundtrack (Unreleased Demo)

    Side F
    Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012

