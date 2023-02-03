Menu
Taylor Schilling on Dear Edward and Seeing Bob Dylan as Her First Concert

The Orange Is the New Black actor lets us in on the new Apple TV+ series

Taylor Schilling dear Edward Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Taylor Schilling (Apple TV+)
Consequence Staff
February 3, 2023 | 11:31am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Taylor Schilling drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Dear Edward, Apple TV+’s new series based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel about a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.

    The actress discusses playing a character that’s carrying so much loss, needing to make a game out of it all with co-star Colin O’Brien, and the incredible soundtrack that runs throughout the series. Schilling also imagines how these characters eventually end up, even with their “operatic and horrifying” situation.

    Listen to Taylor Schilling chat about Dear Edward and more in the new episode above, or watch the full chat below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

