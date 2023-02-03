Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Taylor Schilling drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Dear Edward, Apple TV+’s new series based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel about a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.

The actress discusses playing a character that’s carrying so much loss, needing to make a game out of it all with co-star Colin O’Brien, and the incredible soundtrack that runs throughout the series. Schilling also imagines how these characters eventually end up, even with their “operatic and horrifying” situation.

