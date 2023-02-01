Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Teagan Croft joins Kyle Meredith to talk about True Spirit, the new Netflix film based on a true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson becoming the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.

The actress tells us about learning to sail for the part, getting to know the real Jessica, and why so many people wanted — or at least expected — the young sailer to fail. Croft also discusses David Bowie’s presence in the film, her own favorite song to calm herself down, sharing superhero backgrounds with co-star Anna Paquin, and looking forward to the upcoming second half of Titans Season 4.

