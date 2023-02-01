Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Teagan Croft on Netflix’s True Spirit, DC’s Titans, and David Bowie

The actress takes us inside the film inspired by Jessica Watson's solo sail around the world

Advertisement
Teagan Croft true spirit Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Teagan Croft (Netflix)
Consequence Staff
February 1, 2023 | 3:34pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Teagan Croft joins Kyle Meredith to talk about True Spirit, the new Netflix film based on a true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson becoming the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actress tells us about learning to sail for the part, getting to know the real Jessica, and why so many people wanted — or at least expected — the young sailer to fail. Croft also discusses David Bowie’s presence in the film, her own favorite song to calm herself down, sharing superhero backgrounds with co-star Anna Paquin, and looking forward to the upcoming second half of Titans Season 4.

    Listen to Teagan Croft talk about True Spirit and more in the new episode above, or watch the full chat below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Theo Rossi Emily The Criminal interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Theo Rossi on Emily the Criminal, Tales of the Jedi, and Classic Commercials

January 30, 2023

Alvvays Blue Rev Molly rankin podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.

January 27, 2023

kimbra A Reckoning interview kyle meredith with podcast

Kimbra on A Reckoning, Chaos, and Vulnerability

January 25, 2023

Monica Bellucci Maria Callas Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Monica Bellucci on Maria Callas, Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette, and The Matrix

January 23, 2023

Kurtwood Smith that '90s show interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Kurtwood Smith on That '90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

January 20, 2023

kyle meredith david crosby

David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

January 19, 2023

Dave Rowntree radio songs blue podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion

January 18, 2023

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV kyle meredith

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+

January 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Teagan Croft on Netflix's True Spirit, DC's Titans, and David Bowie

Menu Shop Search Newsletter