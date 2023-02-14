Ted Lasso Season 3 Premieres in March, First Teaser Trailer Revealed

Lace up your cleats, because Ted Lasso is finally on its way back: Season 3 of the hit series will premiere on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. In anticipation, AppleTV+ has shared a teaser trailer for the season along with an official plot synopsis.

The third season of Ted Lasso will span 12 episodes. “The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United,” reads the plot synopsis provided by AppleTV+.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Ted Lasso Season 3 was originally announced to return in Fall 2022. The show’s co-writer and co-star Goldstein said last summer that the crew was planning on Season 3 of series to be its last. However, since then, we’ve heard whispers that Season 3 might not be the end after all, and with its streaming numbers, we can imagine Apple TV+ would want to keep the ball rolling.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso wrapped in October 2021, and went on to sweep the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. It became only one of seven shows in history to win back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons, also taking home trophies for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor (Goldstein), and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham).

To tide you over until Ted Lasso Season 3, Goldstein also recently reunited with the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence on Shrinking, Apple TV+’s upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role.