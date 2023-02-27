Season 3 of Ted Lasso is on the horizon. Today, Apple TV+ has at last shared its official trailer ahead of the show’s March 15th release date.

Fittingly set to The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” the trailer finds the Greyhounds in the midst of major transitions. As a synopsis reads: “The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.”

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Advertisement

Related Video

After premiering March 15th, new episodes will air on Apple TV+ each Wednesday. Watch the official trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3 below.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso wrapped in October 2021, and went on to sweep the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. Since then, Goldstein also reunited with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence on Apple TV+’s Shrinking.