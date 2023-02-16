Tei Shi Announces BAD PREMONITION EP, Shares New Single and 2023 Tour Dates

Tei Shi has revealed her upcoming fourth EP, BAD PREMONITION, along with the project’s latest single “¿QUIÉN TE MANDA?” and a string of headlining 2023 tour dates.

The Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter’s new offering follows her 2020 EP, Die 4 Ur Love, and features production from Tei Shi herself, Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait, and more. The EP has already been previewed thus far by the Summer 2022 single “GRIP” and what has now been confirmed to be the title track in October.

The latest reveal for BAD PREMONITION comes in the form of the bilingual banger, “¿QUIÉN TE MANDA?,” which roughly translates to the expression, “Who told you to?” Over a prickly yet slick production, Tei Shi delights in taking a former flame to task while regaining her power and independence with lines like, “You put ur hands all over the wheel/ Now I’m taking it back for me/ And I’m blowing right past you.” Stream the new single below.

Prior to her solo outing in support of BAD PREMONITION, Tei Shi will conclude an ongoing run of 2023 tour dates with Kimbra that stretches into early March. She’ll launch her own trek in New York on April 13th, followed by stops to Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, and more. The North American circuit wraps in San Francisco on April 26th. Tickets will go on-sale starting Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, browse for seats and deals to all of her live shows here.

Tei Shi released her last full-length LP, La Linda, in 2019. More recently, she appeared on The Velvet Underground founding member John Cale’s first solo album in a decade, MERCY, in January.

BAD PREMONITION EP Artwork:

BAD PREMONITION EP Tracklist:

01. FAMILIAR

02. BAD PREMONITION

03. ¿QUIÉN TE MANDA?

04. MONA LISA

05. GRIP

06. COLOR

Tei Shi 2023 Tour Dates:

02/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

02/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

02/24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

02/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

02/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

03/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

03/03 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage *

03/04 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory *

03/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

03/08 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

03/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre *

03/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

03/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

03/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

03/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

03/18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

04/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern

04/20 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

04/23 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

* = w/ Kimbra