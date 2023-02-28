TEKE::TEKE Announce New Album Hagata, Share Origins of “Garakuta”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, TEKE::TEKE’s Sei Nakauchi Pelletier and Maya Kuroki dig into their new single, “Garakuta.”
Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE have announced their new album, Hagata, out June 9th via Kill Rock Stars. In anticipation, the band has released the lead single, “Garakuta,” and its accompanying music video.
“I wanted it to sound like a big protest song from the point of view of the so-called trash, the garbage, as if they were living things, rallying and rebelling against us, humans,” vocalist Maya Kuroki explains to Consequence. “I started thinking that it could also be an analogy for anyone who’s being cast out of society for being considered ‘useless’ or just different.”
Serving as a battle cry for rebellion, the exhilarating “Garakuta” features steady, pounding percussion and grimy guitar riffs juxtaposed with an ever-present flute that creates a dreamlike atmosphere and adds a sense of whimsy.
Check out the music video for “Garakuta” and read band members Sei Nakauchi Pelletier and Maya Kuroki’s Origins breakdown below.
Hagata marks the follow-up to TEKE::TEKE’s 2021 debut, Shirushi. Scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist; pre-orders are ongoing. In support of the album, TEKE::TEKE will open for reunited post-hardcore band Unwound for a pair of March shows in New York and Philadelphia. See the full itinerary below and grab your seats here.
Hagata Artwork:
Hagata Tracklist:
01. Garakuta
02. Gotoku Lemon
03. Hoppe
04. Onaji Heya
05. Me No Heya
06. Doppelganger
07. Setagaya Koya
08. Kaikijyu
09. Yurei Zanmai
10. Jinzou Maria
TEKE::TEKE 2023 Tour Dates:
03/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
03/24-25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
04/08 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
09/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Fest
* = w/ Unwound