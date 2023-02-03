Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

That ’90s Show Renewed for Season 2

Season 1 debuted less than a month ago

Advertisement
that '90s show renewed season 2
That ’90s Show (Netflix)
February 3, 2023 | 1:25pm ET

    As warm as a hug from Kitty and as dependable as Red’s foot up your ass, That ’90s Show quickly connected with audiences and has now been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix.

    “We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us,” said Bonnie and Terry Turner, co-creators and executive producers of both That ’90s Show and it’s ancestor, That ’70s Show. “We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!”

    Season 1 debuted January 19th, picking up 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show. It followed Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) as she spent the summer in Wisconsin with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The series co-starred Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, with cameos from That ’70s Show favorites Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong, and more. However, the show did not bring back Danny Masterson, who is set to be retried for rape after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

    In his B+ review for Consequence, our own Paolo Ragusa called Season 1 of That ’90s Show a “sweet, wholesome reboot of the original, and it contains nearly all the same prized elements — nostalgic flavors, sitcom storylines, and a good helping of silly, mostly reliable jokes.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

beyonce ticketmaster senate judiciary committee renaissance tour pop music news

Senate Judiciary Committee "Watching" Ticketmaster Ahead of Beyoncé Ticket Sales

February 3, 2023

Korn surprise EP

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

February 3, 2023

Motley Crue John 5 official photo

Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5

February 3, 2023

steve-o bam margera choose recovery you're dying plead

"You're Dying, Brother": Steve-O Pleads with Bam Margera to "Choose Recovery"

February 3, 2023

Iggy & The Stooges' Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now

February 3, 2023

creed iii soundtrack ma boy jid lute

Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute's "Ma Boy": Stream

February 3, 2023

The Damned new album 2023

The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single "The Invisible Man": Stream

February 3, 2023

matty healy oasis liam noel gallagher alternative rock quoteworthy music news

Matty Healy Says Oasis Need to "Grow Up" and "Get Back Together"

February 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

That '90s Show Renewed for Season 2

Menu Shop Search Newsletter