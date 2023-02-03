That ’90s Show Renewed for Season 2

As warm as a hug from Kitty and as dependable as Red’s foot up your ass, That ’90s Show quickly connected with audiences and has now been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix.

“We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us,” said Bonnie and Terry Turner, co-creators and executive producers of both That ’90s Show and it’s ancestor, That ’70s Show. “We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!”

Season 1 debuted January 19th, picking up 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show. It followed Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) as she spent the summer in Wisconsin with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith).

Advertisement

Related Video

The series co-starred Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, with cameos from That ’70s Show favorites Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong, and more. However, the show did not bring back Danny Masterson, who is set to be retried for rape after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

In his B+ review for Consequence, our own Paolo Ragusa called Season 1 of That ’90s Show a “sweet, wholesome reboot of the original, and it contains nearly all the same prized elements — nostalgic flavors, sitcom storylines, and a good helping of silly, mostly reliable jokes.”