The 69 Eyes Announce New Album Death of Darkness

The veteran goth-rock act's new album arrives digitally April 21st, followed by a May 5th physical release

The 69 Eyes new album
The 69 Eyes, photo by Marek Sabogal
February 10, 2023 | 11:08am ET

    Veteran goth-rockers The 69 Eyes have announced a new studio album titled Death of Darkness. The LP will arrive digitally on April 21st, followed by a physical release on May 5th.

    While The 69 Eyes didn’t unveil a new single to go along with the album announcement, the Finnish band has already unleashed a handful of the songs via the Drive EP, released in September 2022, and other singles.

    “We started to make this album single by single, releasing first singles then an EP and now eventually the whole album,” stated frontman Jyrki 69. “The method kept everything fresh and us on our toes while recording and writing new music. Our main aim was to get The 69 Eyes back to the Finland’s airwaves.”

    He continued, “Our music is still on the radio but over 15-year-old classics. How about new ones? The first single, ‘Drive,’ made this happen and we hit the jackpot here in Finland by being a part of Sing meinen Song – Das Tauschkonzert mainstream TV music show format! Now The 69 Eyes are back in the spotlight and Finland’s top rock band is playing sold-out shows.”

    The 69 Eyes new song
    Veteran Goth Rockers The 69 Eyes Return with New Song “Drive”: Stream

    The 69 Eyes also recently announced a brief US tour leading up to their appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The primarily West Coast run kicks off May 5th in Phoenix, with tickets available here.

    Death of Darkness was produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Check out the previously released songs “Drive” and “California” below, followed by the album artwork, tracklist, and US tour dates. Pre-orders in various formats are available here.

    Death of Darkness Tracklist:
    01. Death of Darkness
    02. Drive
    03. Gotta Rock
    04. This Murder Takes Two feat. Kat Von D
    05. California
    06. Call Me Snake
    07. Dying in the Night
    08. Something Real
    09. Sundown
    10. Outlaws

    The 69 Eyes 2023 US Tour Dates with Pretty Boy Floyd:
    05/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater
    05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky *
    05/07 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
    05/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
    05/10 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    05/12 – Reno, NV @ The Ranch House
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest

    * = no Pretty Boy Floyd

