The 69 Eyes Announce New Album Death of Darkness

Veteran goth-rockers The 69 Eyes have announced a new studio album titled Death of Darkness. The LP will arrive digitally on April 21st, followed by a physical release on May 5th.

While The 69 Eyes didn’t unveil a new single to go along with the album announcement, the Finnish band has already unleashed a handful of the songs via the Drive EP, released in September 2022, and other singles.

“We started to make this album single by single, releasing first singles then an EP and now eventually the whole album,” stated frontman Jyrki 69. “The method kept everything fresh and us on our toes while recording and writing new music. Our main aim was to get The 69 Eyes back to the Finland’s airwaves.”

He continued, “Our music is still on the radio but over 15-year-old classics. How about new ones? The first single, ‘Drive,’ made this happen and we hit the jackpot here in Finland by being a part of Sing meinen Song – Das Tauschkonzert mainstream TV music show format! Now The 69 Eyes are back in the spotlight and Finland’s top rock band is playing sold-out shows.”

The 69 Eyes also recently announced a brief US tour leading up to their appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The primarily West Coast run kicks off May 5th in Phoenix, with tickets available here.

Death of Darkness was produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Check out the previously released songs “Drive” and “California” below, followed by the album artwork, tracklist, and US tour dates. Pre-orders in various formats are available here.

Death of Darkness Tracklist:

01. Death of Darkness

02. Drive

03. Gotta Rock

04. This Murder Takes Two feat. Kat Von D

05. California

06. Call Me Snake

07. Dying in the Night

08. Something Real

09. Sundown

10. Outlaws

The 69 Eyes 2023 US Tour Dates with Pretty Boy Floyd:

05/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky *

05/07 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

05/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

05/10 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

05/12 – Reno, NV @ The Ranch House

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest

* = no Pretty Boy Floyd